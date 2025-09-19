CRANFORD, NJ — Volunteers are sought for Cranford’s annual cleanup day. Come on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, for Cranford’s annual Cleanup Day – a community effort to beautify the parks, playgrounds and public spaces.

Everyone is welcome – individuals, families, clubs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, sports teams and neighborhood groups – to help pick up litter and collect recyclables throughout the town’s open spaces. Whether you come for an hour or stay the whole morning, your time and effort will make a difference and reflect the strong community spirit for which Cranford is known.

“This is a chance for residents to spruce up their favorite park or playground after the busy summer months. Come with your family, neighbors or friends,” said Kathleen Miller Prunty, commissioner liaison to the Cranford Clean and Green Team Committee.

This year’s event is in collaboration with the Cranford Clean and Green Team Committee and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. Volunteers can choose a preferred park, playground or public space to help clean up – or they will have one assigned to them.

To sign up, email pio@cranfordnj.org with:

your full name;

group name, if applicable; and

preferred cleanup location, if you have one.

Garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves.

