Union County gears up for Week Three football

UNION COUNTY, NJ — To say that Roselle Park High School is rushing the football well so far this year might be an understatement.

One of only three Union County football schools still undefeated – Summit High School at 3-0 and New Providence High School at 2-0 are the others – the Panthers have rushed for more than 600 yards so far for an average of more than 300 a game.

Roselle Park blanked South River High School, 42-0, on Friday, Sept. 12, to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Central Conference’s six-schools Freedom Gold Division.

So far, in its two games at Herm Shaw Field, the Panthers have been led on the ground by senior Anthony Cianfrocca with 192 yards, junior Maxwell Griffin with 191 and junior Nick Salas with 120.

As a result, Roselle Park is 2-0 for the first time since 2017, which is its last playoff season.

Also, the Panthers produced their first shutout at home since blanking Highland Park High School, 34-0, on Nov. 7, 2019, which was the last Roselle Park win with then head coach Terry Hanratty.

This is present head coach Greg Dunkerton’s sixth season at the helm of the Panthers. Dunkerton took over the head coaching reins in 2020. This is the first time Dunkerton has Roselle Park at 2-0, with the Panthers seeking to be 3-0 also for the first time since 2017.

Roselle Park is on the road for the first time with a big Freedom Gold Division game at Jonathan Dayton High School on Friday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., in Springfield. Jonathan Dayton is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Freedom Gold.

Roselle Park has defeated Jonathan Dayton the past two seasons, including last year’s 27-20 Panther victory at Herm Shaw field, after Roselle Park began 0-2.

Not only are the Panthers averaging 300 yards rushing, but they are also averaging more than 40 points so far. Their offense is off to a good start.

2025 Union County High School Football

Week Three

Friday, Sept. 19 = seven games

Plainfield at Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Highland Park at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Watchung Hills Regional at Linden, 7 p.m.

Summit at Carteret, 7 p.m.

South Plainfield at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Roselle Park at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20 = six games

Somerville vs. Rahway at Veterans Field, noon

Governor Livingston at North Plainfield, noon

Elizabeth at St. Joseph’s, Metuchen, 1 p.m.

Union at Westfield, 1 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Hillside, 1 p.m.

New Providence at Metuchen, 1 p.m.

Off: None.

Again, all 17 Union County football-playing schools are in action this weekend.

Summit is Union County’s only 3-0 team, with three-point road triumphs at Morristown High School, 14-11, and at Montgomery High School, 31-28, and a 35-20 home win against Hillside High School. Summit’s game, which is scheduled this weekend at Carteret High School, could be moved because of Carteret field issues.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Week Three matchups involving Union County schools:

Friday, Sept. 19 = seven games

Plainfield (1-2) at Perth Amboy (0-3), 6 p.m. – This is Plainfield High School’s first road game, while Perth Amboy High School lost decisively at Rahway High School, 43-8, on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Arthur L. Johnson (1-1) at Abraham Clark (1-1), 6 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, went to Metuchen High School and came away with an 18-12 victory after Arthur L. Johnson High School, in a battle of 1-0 teams, was denied at New Providence High School, 37-14. Arthur L. Johnson won at Abraham Clark, 35-8, a year ago.

Highland Park (2-0) at David Brearley (0-3), 6 p.m. – This will be much-improved Highland Park High School’s first road game after home wins against Dunellen and Jonathan Dayton high schools. David Brearley continues to struggle to put points on the scoreboard, as its losing streak has reached 15.

Watchung Hills Regional (2-1) at Linden (0-3), 7 p.m. – Linden High School will need to improve both on offense and defense, if it is to gain victory No. 1 this season against Watchung Hills Regional High School. The Warriors have lost only to Woodbridge High School, 26-23, at home on Friday, Sept. 5. Woodbridge, which is Group 4, in the same manner as Watchung Hills Regional and Linden, is 3-0.

Summit (3-0) at Carteret (1-1), 7 p.m. – Summit’s win against Hillside was considerably wider than its previous victories against Morristown and Montgomery. Senior quarterback Alex Schwark threw three touchdown passes and senior tackle Anthony Trujillo and junior linebacker Gavin Schnall excelled defensively against Hillside High School.

South Plainfield (2-1) at Cranford (1-2), 7 p.m. – After opening with road setbacks at undefeated schools Bernards and Somerville high schools, the Cougars defeated Carteret, 27-15, in their home-opener. Cranford High School’s game against South Plainfield High School is the second of five straight at Memorial Field. Cranford won at South Plainfield, 38-0, last year.

Roselle Park (2-0) at Jonathan Dayton (1-1), 7 p.m. – Jonathan Dayton last defeated Roselle Park High School, 20-14, at Roselle Park in 2022. Jonathan Dayton last defeated Roselle Park at home in October 2011 by the score of 31-7.

Saturday, Sept. 20 = six games

Somerville (2-1) at Rahway (2-1), noon – Rahway High School is averaging more than 35 points, while Montgomery handed Somerville High School its first regular season loss in two years last weekend, when Montgomery won at 2-0 Somerville, 22-15. Rahway lost at Somerville, 32-16, last year, following a 3-0 start.

Governor Livingston (1-2) at North Plainfield (1-1), noon – Governor Livingston High School came back from a six-point deficit when the fourth quarter began and won at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin, 36-28, in single overtime on Friday night, Sep. 12, with senior running back Dominic Labisi leading the way. Labisi carried the ball 40 times for 240 yards and scored all five Highlander touchdowns. Labisi scored on a one-yard run and then ran in the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-28 and then scored on a two-yard run and ran in another two-point conversion in single overtime to give Governor Livingston a 36-28 lead. Governor Livingston then held Iselin Kennedy scoreless on its final possession to gain its first win of 2025. Governor Livingston lost a tough 28-27 decision at home to Iselin Kennedy a year ago.

Elizabeth (2-1) at St. Joseph’s, Metuchen (2-0), 1 p.m. – Both teams are coming off single touchdown-wins in their American Gold Division openers. Elizabeth High School needed single overtime to turn back Westfield High School, 36-29, at home while St. Joseph High School won at Union High School, 28-21. Elizabeth was edged at St. Joe’s, 21-20, last year.

Union (0-3) at Westfield (1-2), 1 p.m. – Union has lost once by two touchdowns and the past two weeks by one touchdown. The Farmers are close under first-year head coach Barris Grant. Union is 0-3 for the third time in the past four seasons and for the second straight year. Westfield lost three of its previous four games against Union before winning at Union, 14-6, last year.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1-1) at Hillside (0-2), 1 p.m. – This will be the first United Gold Division game for Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which is the only of the five schools in the division not to play a division game yet. Summit and Cranford are 1-0, Scotch Plains–Fanwood is 0-0 and Carteret and Hillside are 0-1. Hillside won at Scotch Plains–Fanwod, 28-10, a year ago. Hillside senior Kamari Robinson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against Summit.

New Providence (2-0) at Metuchen (1-2), 1 p.m. – New Providence, which, last year, reached the North 2, Group 1 sectional state championship game, is off to another fine start. The Pioneers have two double-digit wins and are averaging 40 points. New Providence blanked visiting Metuchen, 22-0, last year.

Union County High School Football

Week Two

Thursday, Sept. 11 = one game

Rahway 43, Amboy 8 – at Rahway

Friday, Sept. 12 = 11 games

Colonia 35, Linden 18 – at Colonia

Cranford 25, Carteret 14 – at Cranford

Elizabeth 36, Westfield 29 (OT) – at Elizabeth

Highland Park 26, Jonathan Dayton 14 – at Highland Park

Governor Livingston 36, Iselin Kennedy 28 (OT) – at Iselin Kennedy

New Providence 37, Arthur L. Johnson 14 – at New Providence

Woodbridge 27, Plainfield 18 – at Plainfield

Roselle Park 42, South River 0 – at Roselle Park

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 24, New Brunswick 8 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Spotswood 40, David Brearley 7 – at Spotswood

St. Joseph’s, Metuchen 28, Union 21 – at Union

Saturday, Sept. 13 = two games

Summit 35, Hillside 20 – at Summit

Abraham Clark 18, Metuchen 12 – at Metuchen

Off: None.

About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry