LINDEN — Ruben Castillo captured patriot energy and brought it to Linden Public Library.

Castillo, an award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist and “Elvistorian,” put together “Spirit of ’76” – a program that celebrates the songs Elvis recorded during 1976 and a history lesson of what was happening in the country at the time. His wife, Patricia Castillo, does the sound, while he performs.

The room was filled with Elvis fans.

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Ron Kozlow, of Linden, loved Elvis for his style, charisma and stage presence. “Everything I wanted to be,” he said.

Kozlow said he has a shrine in his house dedicated to Elvis and has dressed like Elvis for Halloween.

Sandra Diaz, of Linden, said, “I’m a big Elvis fan. He’s a good-looking man.”

She listens to Elvis’ music while she works. Her favorite Elvis song is “In the Ghetto.”

Castillo started the show by performing “Way Down,” which was recorded by Presley in October 1976 and was his last single released before his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Continuing the show, Castillo spoke about the 1976 American Bicentennial.

He talked about the Bicentennial quarter and the two-dollar bill that was re-issued, after many years being discontinued. It was also the year that Apple computers formed. Dorothy Hamill won the gold medal during the winter Olympics.

And it was also the year Elvis Presley recorded the Jungle Room Sessions, from February to October. It was during these sessions Presley recorded “Moody Blue,” an album released in 1977, after his death.

Popular television shows in 1976 included “Laverne & Shirley,” “What’s Happening?” “The Bionic Woman,” “Three’s Company,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Battle of the Network Stars,” “Family Feud,” “The Gong Show” and “The Muppet Show.”

There were also variety shows from recording artists Donny and Marie, The Jacksons, and Captain and Tennille.

Motion picture blockbusters included “All the President’s Men,” “Taxi Driver,” Bad News Bears,” “The Omen” and “Rocky.”

Elvis was in the tabloids for gaining weight. His doctor prescribed diet and exercise. He was already practicing karate and he began playing racquetball. too.

Another Elvis song recorded in 1976 was “For the Heart.” Castillo went into the audience, Elvis-style, and hugged the ladies and gave one of them a scarf.

During 1976, David Richard Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam, and the .44 Caliber Killer, was amid his series of killings.

On a lighter note, the Summer Olympics had Nadia Comaneci scoring a perfect 10 in gymnastics. And Bruce Jenner was unstoppable, winning the gold medal. His picture was on a box of Wheaties.

The first televised vice presidential debate took place on Oct. 15, 1976, between Walter Mondale and Bob Dole.

Jimmy Carter became the 39th president of the United States.

Near the end of 1976, Elvis’ long-term girlfriend, Linda Thompson, left him. “She couldn’t take his drug use,” said Castillo.

Then Ginger Alden came into his life, who he was engaged to at the time of his death.

Castillo ended the show by performing a powerful version of Elvis’ hit “Hurt.”

During the show there was also a Pop Quiz and the winner received a Bicentennial duck prize. Castillo also brought library attendee Ron Kozlow to dance with him.

To learn more about Elvistory, visit: https://www.elvistory.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta













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