CLARK — Valley Road School had its annual “Hats On” for the Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad fundraiser on Tuesday, April 21. The students and staff were invited to wear a hat in support of rescue squad volunteers and were given the opportunity to make an optional donation of $1, or any amount, which would be presented directly to our rescue squad.

Organizer and Valley Road School teacher Lorraine Haney said, “The donations are greatly appreciated and the CVES uses these donations to help with the upkeep of their vehicles, as well as other supplies needed.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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