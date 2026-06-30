CLARK — Students in Alessandra Savarese’s Italian classes at Arthur L. Johnson High School recently had the unique opportunity to experience an authentic Italian culinary tradition firsthand: the making of fresh mozzarella cheese.

Master cheesemakers from Massimo’s Deli in Kenilworth visited the school to demonstrate the traditional art of stretching and shaping fresh mozzarella. Students observed each step of the process, from heating the curd to hand-pulling and forming the cheese into its final shape.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mozzarella is most famously associated with the Campania region of southern Italy, particularly the area surrounding Naples, where mozzarella di bufala is a celebrated specialty. The name “mozzarella” comes from the Italian verb mozzare, meaning “to cut off.” During the shaping process, the cheesemaker pinches and cuts each piece by hand, creating the distinctive seam that indicates the mozzarella has been handmade.

The demonstration gave students an engaging cultural experience that connected language learning with Italian traditions, food and craftsmanship.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry