Cranford dentist participates in Chicago dental meeting

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — The American Association of Dental Boards, a leading organization in dental regulation, had its Mid-Year Meeting in Chicago this April 11 and 12, bringing together representatives from 33 states to address key issues impacting the dental industry.

Attendees offered insights into how they’ve managed controversial topics such as fluoridation, internationally educated providers, and challenges regarding unauthorized or unlicensed practice. Updates on the Dental and Dental Hygienists Compact, supported by the American Dental Association, and the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact, developed by the AADB, were well-received.

“Hosting the Mid-Year Meeting in Chicago was pivotal for the AADB, as it provided a platform for representatives from across the nation to collaborate on pressing issues in dental regulation,” said Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, president of the Board of Directors of AADB. “This gathering emphasized the importance of unifying our efforts to preserve state boards’ rights and address the evolving challenges in the dental industry. Our commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing dental practice standards remains steadfast.”

The meeting also saw the selection of new caucus chairs for 2025-2026, fostering more regional conversations. The newly appointed chairs are Dr. Frank Maggio from Illinois for the North, Dr. Melodie Jones from Alabama for the South, Dr. Maxine Feinberg from Cranford, New Jersey, for the East, and Dr. Krista Jones from Oklahoma for the West.

“Selecting new caucus chairs is a crucial step in enhancing regional discussions and ensuring that diverse perspectives are represented in our decision-making process,” said Kimber Cobb, interim executive director. “Their dedication to promoting a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges faced by the dental community is commendable.”

Dentists and dental hygienists benefited from networking opportunities and continuing education, including ACE-approved credits for two courses in laser dentistry, ensuring attendees remain at the forefront of innovation in the field.

The group’s 142nd annual meeting is scheduled for October in conjunction with the Dental Testing and Regulatory Summit in Texas.

