Inroads To Opportunities inspires civic engagement with first-ever ‘Every Vote Counts’ event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads To Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, hosted “Every Vote Counts,” an event dedicated to educating the community on the importance of voter participation for all. This event was at Inroads headquarters in Roselle.

This first-time event included actual voting booths provided by the Union County Board of Elections for attendees to demonstrate.

There were powerful speeches from community leaders, including state Sen. Joseph P. Cryan; Angela Calzone, president and CEO of Inroads To Opportunities; Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados; Roselle Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson; and Paul Aronsohn, state ombudsman for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Attendees were empowered to make their voices heard at the ballot box as they learned about a range of voting-related topics, including how voting works, how to register, what are the responsibilities of elected officials and why every vote counts.

In the opening address, Calzone encouraged the audience of more than 100 people to register to vote and to ask questions and seek understanding of elected officials because they are in their roles to serve the public.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman