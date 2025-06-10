Vote now to name the next generation of Union County peregrine falcon chicks

ELIZABETH — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites nature lovers of all ages to visit the Union County Falcon Cam at ucnj.org/falcon, where they can watch as two adult peregrine falcons raise four chicks in their nest atop the historic Union County Courthouse Tower in Elizabeth. The Union County Falcon Cam is the only live peregrine falcon cam in New Jersey and offers three unique views of the nest and surrounding rooftop area.

“We are very proud to continue partnering with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation to connect our Union County community – and communities around the world – with the nesting habits of these magnificent birds of prey,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Tuning into the Falcon Cam has become a beloved tradition in Union County. It’s more than just a livestream – it’s an educational resource, a conservation tool and a reminder of the power of community science to connect us all to the natural world.”

This year, the public is invited to help name the four chicks that hatched in mid to late April 2025. Ten tropical fruit-inspired names have been selected in honor of Mango, the current resident male falcon. From Friday, May 23, through Sunday, June 15, everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite four names at ucnj.org/falcon and learn more about these fascinating birds.

Mango, known for his bright orange legs and feet, has raised chicks at the Courthouse Tower since the Falcon Cam launched in 2016. Through the years, he has had three known mates. His current partner, Frida, is the resident female. Together, they continue to captivate viewers with their care and cooperation as parents.

On Monday, May 19, all four chicks were banded by a New Jersey state biologist, who determined that the group includes three females and one male. Banding is a vital conservation tool that helps researchers monitor movement, population health, and survival rates among peregrine falcons.

Tropical fruit name choices include: Coconut, Kiwi, Goji, Guava, Papaya, Olive, Avocado, Pomegranate, Jackfruit and Lychee.

In addition to the livestream, the Union County Falcon Cam website includes:

updates on nest activity;

a timeline of falcon history in Union County since 2005;

educational materials for teachers;

information on how to protect this endangered species;

a link to ask questions and receive answers from a wildlife biologist;

Children’s activities in the “Kids Korner”;

behind-the-scenes footage of the Falcon Cam installation; and

updated photos, videos and a fun falcon trivia quiz.

Peregrine falcons were once common in New Jersey, but the widespread use of the pesticide DDT in the 1950s devastated their population. After DDT was banned in 1973, peregrines were placed on the federal Endangered Species List. Recovery efforts began in the 1980s, and the species slowly began to return to the state.

Union County joined the conservation effort in 2005, after a pair of falcons attempted to nest on the Courthouse Tower roof. The attempt failed due to windy conditions, but the County partnered with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and Conserve Wildlife Foundation to install a nest box. Falcons returned in 2006, and the addition of live webcams in 2016 brought the falcons’ story to a wider audience.

Today, watching the annual arrival of new chicks has become a springtime ritual for thousands of residents and viewers across the globe. For more information about Union County nature programs, visit the Trailside Nature and Science Center at ucnj.org/trailside.

To learn more about Conserve Wildlife Foundation, visit conservewildlifenj.org.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins