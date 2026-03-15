UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced the formal speaker lineup for the 2026 Women in Business and Leadership Panel. This year, the event will be hosted at the Union Arts Center, 1980 Morris Ave. Scheduled for Thursday, March 19, the program continues its tradition of providing a platform for professional dialogue and community networking during Women’s History Month.

“The Women in Business and Leadership Panel continues to be a highlight of our Women’s History Month celebrations and I am personally honored to join this year’s discussion as a panelist,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “By bringing together these esteemed voices and presenting the Shero Award in the unique atmosphere of the Union Arts Center, we hope to provide every attendee with real-world insights and meaningful connections.”

The 2026 panel features a group of distinct leaders who will share their perspectives on leadership and business development. The featured participants include:

Patricia Guerra-Frazier – mayor

Donna Steinmetz – BCB Bank and Union suffragettes;

Gennaia James – Brainiacs Daycare owner;

Tinida Clark – House of Playokee owner;

Kerry Ricci – St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal; and

Rachel Goldberg – Liberty Hall Museum executive director

In addition to the panel discussion, the evening will feature the presentation of the Shero Award to honor an outstanding woman for her impactful contributions to the community.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with the panel discussion, followed by a networking mixer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for all registered guests. Attendees will also have access to light refreshments and a photobooth.

While admission is free, seating at the Union Arts Center is strictly limited and available only through pre-registration. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to secure their tickets immediately at www.uniontownship.com.

For more updates, follow @twpunionnj and @unionartscenternj on social media.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Union





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