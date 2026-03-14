RAHWAY, NJ — Recently, second-grade students in Alicia Scipioni’s class at Franklin Elementary School experienced a powerful intersection of literacy and leadership. Continuing a beloved multi-year tradition, the class welcomed a very special guest: Leslie Septor, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School.

While she leads her own school at Roosevelt Elementary, Septor makes it a priority to visit Scipioni’s classroom every year. What began as a personal tradition between the two educators has become a cherished highlight of Read Across America Week, bringing the joy of reading to life for the students.

This year’s visit featured a “royal” surprise. After a spirited guest reading of “The Recess Queen” – a story centered on kindness and friendship – Septor surprised every student in the class with their very own copy of the book to take home. This generous gift ensures the story’s message stays with them and helps them start their own collection of books at home – something that is so important for young learners.

Honoring Women’s History

The visit was particularly poignant as Franklin School began its month-long observance of Women’s History Month. By hosting a prominent female leader such as Septor, students were provided with a real-world example of the impactful roles women play in education and community governance.

“It means so much to have Dr. Septor share her love of reading with our class,” said Scipioni. “It shows our students that literacy matters and that our district leaders truly care about their success.”

This collaboration between schools highlights the “Rahway Strong” spirit and shows how the entire district works together for its students. The event left these second-graders with more than just a new book; it provided them with a lasting memory of a school community that invests in their future and honors the contributions of women in leadership.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley







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