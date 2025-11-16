SPRINGFIELD, NJ — It was a busy and productive autumn for Sha’arey Shalom. In addition to Yom Kippur services and the end of the High Holidays, members of our congregation were present at a local street fair in Springfield to spread the word about the community we offer, while others attended the installation of Wings of Hope: a commemorative art piece memorializing the events of Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the JCC in Scotch Plains. Exciting activities are planned for the near future.

For more information about Temple Sha’arey Shalom, call 973-379-5387 or email office@shaarey.org Check out the website at https://shaarey.org and find them on Facebook at Temple Sha’arey Shalom.

Photos Courtesy of Jeanne Graulich

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry