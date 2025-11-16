November 16, 2025

Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive to run Nov. 14 through Dec. 16 

More than $45,000 in grants is presented to Cranford Public Schools UCL-CRN-CFEE-grant-C

Democratic Party candidates finish strongly in Union County

Union County displays artwork created during inaugural Plein Air event UCL-UC-plein-air-C

UCL-CRN-zoophoria-visit1

Animals come alive at the Cranford Public Library

UCL-UNI-vet-panel1-C

Vietnam Veteran Panel gives insight into serving during war

UCL-CRN-CFEE-grant-C

UCL-UC-plein-air-C

LOCAL SPORTS

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory UCL-SUM-kicker1-C 1

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown 2

Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1 3

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs 4

A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs

