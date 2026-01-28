Union comes close against Cranford in wrestling showdown 

UNION, NJ — Arguably Union County’s two best squads wrestled ahead of last weekend’s monster snowstorm and put on quite a show at Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino gymnasium on Friday night, Jan. 23.

Just six days after Cranford High School captured the Union County Tournament at UHS for a record 11th time in a row to equal Roselle Park High School for the most titles with 14, Cranford was able to prevail against Union once again.

This time, however, it was the closest Cranford–Union match in 14 years.

Union also had quite a UCT, placing a very strong third behind Cranford and Rahway High School.

Union, which defeated Rahway, 48-30, at home on Saturday, Dec. 20, battled Cranford at home to a visiting Cougar winning score of 41-29.

“It was a very exciting match,” Union head coach Dino DeBellonia said.

The 12-point margin was the closest Union came to beating Cranford since the host Cougars edged the Farmers, 35-33, in 2012.

Cranford is 12-0 against Union in dual matches since 2011.

Cranford, Rahway and Union are also gearing up for the state playoffs, which will be contested the week of Monday, Feb. 16.

Union is situated in North 2, Group 5; Rahway in North 2, Group 4; and Cranford in North 2, Group 3.

Through Saturday, Jan. 24, competition, Union stood at 13-3 overall, Rahway 9-3 and Cranford 9-4.

Cranford began the week leading the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division standings at 4-0, while Rahway was 4-1, with its lone loss to Union, and Union 3-1, with its only defeat to Cranford.

On Saturday, Jan. 24, Union beat The Pingry School, 59-10, and David Brearley High School, 66-12, and lost to Manville High School, 41-25, in matches contested at Pingry. Cranford lost at Delaware Valley High School, 47-21.

Union has a big match scheduled at home against Westfield High School on Friday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m.

Westfield began the week 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Watchung Division.

Cranford, which was scheduled to host Passaic County Technical Institute one Wednesday, Jan. 28, has a big home match against Rahway set for Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at Cranford–Union scores going back to 2011:

2026 = Cranford 41, Union 29 – at Union

2025 = Cranford 46, Union 24 – at Union

2022 = Cranford 69, Union 6 – at Union

2021 = Cranford 60, Union 18 –at Union

2018 = Cranford 58, Union 18 – at Cranford

2017 = Cranford 65, Union 8 – at Union

2016 = Cranford 49, Union 9 – at Cranford

2015 = Cranford 49, Union 24 – at Union

2014 = Cranford 48, Union 21 – at Union

2013 = Cranford 72, Union 3 – at Cranford

2012 = Cranford 35, Union 33 – at Cranford

2011 = Cranford 54, Union 9 – at Union

In the Cranford vs. Union match on Friday, Jan. 23, the four Union County Tournament champions involved all won. Cranford’s Michael Daly pinned Ethan Flores in 3:42 at 126 pounds and Cranford’s Luke Scholz won by forfeit at 175. Daly won his UCT title at 120 and Scholz at 157.

Union’s Jaydon Robles won a major decision of 13-2 at 132 against Tristan Ynchaustegui and Union’s Ariel Azeredo defeated Ryder Connors by technical fall by the score of 16-1 at 138. Robles won his UCT crown at 126 and Azeredo was the repeat winner at 138.

Also winning for Cranford were DJ Torsone at 113, Joseph Riccio at 150, Jared Acinapura at 165, Joey Acinapura at 190 and Austin Hooey at heavyweight.

Also winning for Union were Cristian Hargrove at 106 by forfeit, Aidan Cross at 144, Sean Messina at 157 and Brian Okoye at 215.

Here’s a look at the team playoffs schedule:

Wrestling team playoffs the week of Monday, Feb. 16

Monday, Feb. 16 = Rounds 1 and 2: seeds No. 1 and No. 2 will host.

Wednesday, Feb. 18 = Sectional finals: at higher seed.

Friday, Feb. 20 = State semifinals: at higher seed.

Sunday, Feb. 22 = State finals: at Rutgers.

Photo by JR Parachini











About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry