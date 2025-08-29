Roselle Rams could benefit greatly from a fast start out of the gate

ROSELLE, NJ — Confidence gained from closing 2024 with three straight double-digit victories could go a long way in determining how the Roselle Rams begin their 2025 campaign.

Abraham Clark High School last won its first game of the season in 2017. Since then, the Rams have produced only one winning season, which came in 2022, when Roselle rebounded from an 0-4 start to finish 8-4 and at the end of the season captured a sectional consolation trophy.

Abraham Clark also started 2023 with a four-game losing streak, finishing 4-6, and then began last year at 0-6 before coming in at 4-7, its last loss of the year coming by forfeit before the season-closing three-game winning streak.

Abraham Clark finished 2024 with wins at home against John P. Stevens High School, in Edison, 28-8; at David Brearley High School, 42-0; and then the night before Thanksgiving at home at Arminio Field against visiting neighborhood rival Roselle Park High School, 46-14.

Tyrone Turner, now in his second season as head coach, is optimistic that his Rams can turn things around, especially earlier in the season.

“We had a great off-season,” Turner said. “The kids have been lifting and listening.”

Although the Rams, like many local teams, participated in 7-on-7s, Turner doesn’t place a whole lot of emphasis on them.

“We don’t glorify 7-on-7s,” Turner said. “They mean nothing. Everything begins when we strap it up.”

That meant for Roselle, in the same manner as every other team in New Jersey, the date of Monday, Aug. 11. That was the first official day of practice, which for the initial time included helmets and shoulder pads.

Roselle’s final scrimmage, its game-scrimmage, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m., against Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School.

The season-opener is during Week One on Friday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Spotswood High School. Against a very good Spotswood team last year, Roselle lost a close, 26-20, decision. Spotswood went 8-2 in 2024, winning eight straight at one point in the season and qualifying for the state playoffs.

“We want to be a little more aggressive on defense,” said returning senior running back-linebacker Davon Rhodes (5-6, 155). “We also need to work a little more on our offense and execution.”

Last year, Abraham Clark had seven home games in a 10-game regular season schedule. This year, the Rams have seven road games and just two home games in their nine-game regular season slate.

The home-opener at Arminio Field is against Arthur L. Johnson High School and scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.

Roselle’s only other scheduled home game is the first weekend in October vs. Hillside High School. On gridironnewjersey.com, the game is listed for Friday, Oct. 3. On maxpreps.com, the game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m.

The only Thanksgiving Day rivalry that remains in Union County is Roselle vs. Roselle Park. When Abraham Clark hosts at Arminio Field, the game is played the night before. When the Panthers host at Herm Shaw Field, the game is still played on Thanksgiving morning, as it will be this year. The 100th game in the series was played in 2017, with host Roselle Park edging Roselle, 7-6.

Abraham Clark Rams 2025

Friday, Sept. 5, at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, at Metuchen, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19, Arthur L. Johnson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26, at New Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3, Hillside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10, at KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy, TBA

Friday, Oct. 17, at Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24, at J.P. Stevens, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27, at Roselle Park, 10 a.m.

Photo by JR Parachini

