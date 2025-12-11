Cranford, Governor Livingston, Roselle Park girls volleyball teams excel

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Girls volleyball in Union County is as strong as any part of the state.

Cranford and Governor Livingston high schools proved to be among the state’s top Group 2 teams.

Roselle Park High School was one of the best Group 1 squads.

Westfield High School was among the upper echelon teams in the entire state, reaching the Group 4 final where it was edged by the No. 1 team in the state, Old Bridge High School.

The 2025 season was a solid one for several Union County schools.

2025 Union County Conference Girls Volleyball Division Winners

Watchung: Westfield (11-1)

Mountain: Cranford (12-0)

Valley: Roselle Park (9-1)

Cranford, coached by Nicole DePrimio, finished 19-4 overall and captured the Union County Conference’s middle Mountain Division with a perfect record of 12-0. The Cougars also played Westfield very tough in two matches, falling 2-1 in the regular season and then 2-1 again in the Union County Tournament semifinals.

Cranford met Governor Livingston in the Central Jersey, Group 2 semifinals and was defeated 2-1.

The Cougars were sparked by the play of junior outside hitter Alexandra Chapman and senior libero Grace Ingraham. Chapman led the team in digs with 168 and kills with 105, while Ingraham produced a second-best 139 digs.

Governor Livingston, led by head coach Steve Hess, went 15-11 overall and 8-4 for third place in the UCC’s upper Watchung Division. The Highlanders were the only team to defeat Westfield in Watchung Division play, splitting with the champion Blue Devils.

Governor Livingston also reached the Central Jersey, Group 2 final where it was defeated at Holmdel High School, 3-2.

Lifting the Highlanders were junior libero Calista Chrysanthopoulos, with a team-leading 212 digs, and senior outside hitter Abby Kim, with a team-leading 367 kills and second-best 179 digs.

Roselle Park, guided by head coach Ray Candiloro, went 15-7 overall and won the UCC’s Valley Division at 9-1. The Panthers reached the Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinals, where they were defeated at Madison 3-0.

Candiloro was previously a highly successful head coach at Rahway High School and is the founder of Impact Volleyball Club, which originated in Rahway and is now located in Elizabeth.

Starring for Candiloro at Roselle Park this fall were senior libero Christina Barnat, with a team-leading 270 digs; senior setter Leah Scott, with a team-best 337 assists; and senior middle blocker Madison Wilkes, No. 1 on the squad with 106 kills.

Westfield, one of the top-ranked teams in all of New Jersey, finished 24-6 overall and won the Watchung Division at 11-1. The Blue Devils defeated archrival Union Catholic High School, 2-0, in the Thursday, Oct. 30, Union County Tournament championship match at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union. Westfield won the games, 25-14 and 25-20.

Westfield captured North 2, Group 4 and then reached the Saturday, Nov. 15, Group 4 final at Franklin High School, falling to the state’s top-ranked team, Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament champion Old Bridge, 3-2.

Union Catholic produced a 20-9 season that saw it advance to the South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals.

All-Union County Conference 2025 Girls Volleyball selections

as chosen by Union County coaches

Watchung Division

Alyssa Kenal, middle blocker, senior, Union Catholic

Alex Landazabal, setter, senior, Union Catholic

Ava Gaspard, outside hitter, senior, Westfield

Emelia Dangler, setter, senior, Westfield

Audey Hu, libero, senior, Westfield

Abby Kim, outside hitter, senior, Governor Livingston

Maya Hardy, middle blocker, senior, Kent Place

Maddie Byrne, outside hitter, senior, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Mackenna Welsh, setter, senior, Summit

Karla Duarte, outside hitter, senior, Elizabeth

Honorable Mention

Sabrina Capati, setter, junior, Union Catholic

Sienna Mabee, outside hitter, junior, Union Catholic

Vicki Morey, outside hitter, senior, Westfield

Annelise Bonn, middle blocker, junior, Westfield

Sierra Isbirian, setter, junior, Governor Livingston

Calista Chrysanthopoulus, libero, junior, Governor Livingston

Savera Rigby, setter, senior, Kent Place

Pranavi Raina, outside hitter, junior, Kent Place

Isabelle Stewart, setter, junior, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Diane Jane Ngumah, middle blocker, senior, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Claire Jesionowski, outside hitter, sophomore, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Nadia Moghal, setter, junior, Summit

Isabella Morales, outside hitter-setter, junior, Elizabeth

Raquel Bento, middle blocker, senior, Elizabeth

Mountain Division

Alexandra Chapman, outside hitter, junior, Cranford

Emma Gutierrez, outside hitter, junior, Cranford

Emma Andre, setter, sophomore, Cranford

Ellie Liu, outside hitter, senior, New Providence

Katherine Heitmann, outside hitter, senior, New Providence

Jasmine Johnson, setter, senior, Rahway

Alexys Beline, setter, senior, Union

Mya Zayas, libero, senior, Linden

Ella Phelps, outside hitter, senior, Oak Knoll

Sari Racusin, outside hitter, senior, Jonathan Dayton

Honorable Mention

Annabella Guidice, outside hitter, junior, Cranford

Zornitsa Roussenoy, middle blocker, junior, Cranford

Elisabeth Pazinki, setter, sophomore, New Providence

Gloria Garay, outside hitter, senior, Rahway

Nyasia Wynn, middle blocker, senior, Rahway

Isabella Motto Fuentes, libero, sophomore, Union

Nevaeh Mendez, middle blocker, junior, Union

Kira Woods, middle blocker, junior, Linden

Lenla Gonzalez, outside hitter, senior, Linden

Bailey Walters, setter, senior, Oak Knoll

Amelia Flood, outside hitter, senior, Oak Knoll

Jocelyn Peralta, libero, senior, Jonathan Dayton

Alexis Valladares, outside hitter, senior, Jonathan Dayton

Valley Division

Leah Scott, setter, senior, Roselle Park

Madison Wilkes, middle blocker, senior, Roselle Park

Christine Barnat, libero, senior, Roselle Park

Grace Closter, outside hitter, senior, Arthur L. Johnson

Cydney Eaddy, outside hitter, senior, Roselle Catholic

Jamalia Smallwood, setter, senior, Roselle Catholic

Angely Hernandez, outside hitter, senior, Plainfield

Sara Orjuela, opposite junior, Hillside

Lena Tavarez, libero, senior, Roselle

Honorable Mention

Gianna Qiu, setter, senior, Roselle Park

Emmy Gregoire, outside hitter, sophomore, Roselle Park

Olivia Castro, outside hitter, senior, Arthur L. Johnson

Natalia Arenas, libero, senior, Arthur L. Johnson

Shiloh Howell, setter, sophomore, Roselle Catholic

Alanah Mitchell, middle blocker, senior, Roselle Catholic

Ledys Canahui, libero, junior, Plainfield

Alyson Palan, setter, senior, Plainfield

Kayla Sumner, outside hitter, junior, Hillside

Miahna Zelaya, setter, senior, Hillside

Kamora Winston, setter, senior, Roselle

Jovita Gedeon, outside hitter, senior, Roselle

