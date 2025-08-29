CRANFORD, NJ — The last time Cranford High School had so few players returning, head coach Erik Rosenmeier had not coached a game yet.

That was 2005, his first year at the helm of the Cougars.

It worked out in the end for Cranford that year. Although they did not make the playoffs for the fourth straight season, they were still good enough to produce a winning season of 6-4 with a new regime.

“We have just one returning starter back on defense and only four on offense,” Rosenmeier said. “We were just talking about that and it’s the least amount since my first year here.”

Despite the fact that this is the most inexperienced Cranford team in two decades, the same standards are now expected.

“We’re counting on two scrimmages and the fact that we have enough guys to fight for spots,” Rosenmeier said.

Cranford’s first scrimmage was scheduled at Edison High School on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The game-scrimmage was set to be home against Westfield High School on Friday, Aug. 22.

Rosenmeier has guided Cranford to 17 winning seasons and 13 playoff seasons in his first 20 seasons in charge. The Cougars have made the playoffs 13 out of 19 times, including the last 13 times in a row, and have posted winning seasons 14 of the last 15 years.

Somewhere along the way, players graduated and newcomers took the field. The Cougars keep on winning and keep on winning enough to make the playoffs.

“The expectations don’t change,” Rosenmeier said. “It’s almost always seniors and juniors starting here for the first time. Last year, Gabe Worrell starting as a sophomore was a rarity.”

Worrell, now a junior tailback and one of the four returning starters on offense, led the Cougars in rushing last year with 800 yards.

The other three returning starters on offense include senior guard Austin Hooey, senior tackle Andre Pereira and senior slot wide receiver Ryder Connors, who caught 17 passes for 200 yards a year ago.

Senior middle linebacker Joey Acinapura is the lone returning starter on defense. Acinapura was Cranford’s second-leading tackler last year with 65 total.

“Joey is one of the best players in the area,” Rosenmeier said. “He also saw time as a sophomore.

“He’s physical, has good leverage, is fast and is a great tackler.”

Cranford went 7-3 last year and returned to the North 2, Group 3 playoffs, beating Summit High School, 27-22, at home in the first round and then falling at top-seeded eventual champion Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, 22-14, in the semifinals.

After a season-opening loss at home to Somerville High School, Cranford won six of its final seven regular season games, the only loss at Summit, which Cranford then beat at home in the playoffs.

The beginning of a five-game winning streak was a big 17-13 win at Rahway High School. Also finishing 7-3 and also making the playoffs, Rahway qualified in North 1, Group 4 and also, in the same manner as Cranford, fell 22-14 in its playoff loss, a first-rounder at second-seeded Ridge High School.

Cranford will now open at home against Carteret High School on Friday, Sept. 12, because Carteret’s field is unplayable. The Cougars were to open with three straight road games and then play four consecutive home contests. The home-opener was originally South Plainfield High School on Friday, Sept. 19.

Now, Cranford has a nine-game regular season schedule that goes two in a row on the road, then five straight at home and then the final two away.

The captains this year, all seniors, include Acinapura, Quinn Smith, Connors and Hooey.

Cranford opens Week Zero this year with a tough game at Bernards High School on Friday, Aug. 29. The Mountaineers are coming off an 11-1 season, where their only loss was at home to Malcolm X. Shabazz High School, 28-14, in the North 1, Group 2 final.

Two years ago, Bernards, still guided by longtime, successful head coach Jon Simoneau, captured its first-ever sectional state championship by winning North 2, Group 2 with a perfect 12-0 record. The Mountaineers then lost at North 1, Group 2 champ Westwood Regional High School, 17-0, in a Group 2 semifinal, finishing 12-1.

Cranford Cougars 2025

Friday, Aug. 29, at Bernards, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, at Somerville, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12, Carteret, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19, South Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26, Summit, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3, Rahway, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17, at Colonia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, at Hillside, 1 p.m.

