Barbara Henry, born on February 25, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, passed away on September 10, 2026, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, New Jersey.

Barbara spent many years living in Union before making her home in Westfield, New Jersey. Most recently, she worked as a bookkeeper for Worrall Media. Prior to that, she spent many years working at Woolworth.

Barbara enjoyed the simple things in life and especially loved puzzles, reading, and crafts.

Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond Henry and Joan Schreiner. She is survived by her nephews, Raymond Henry and Nicholas Henry, as well as many other loving nieces and nephews.

Barbara will be remembered fondly by her family and all those who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her.

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