Walnut Avenue School students win statewide competition for tasty, healthy lunches

CRANFORD, NJ — Second-grade students from Walnut Avenue Elementary School, Lyla Kaiser and Esmé Valenzano, were recognized on Thursday, May 15, as finalists in the sixth annual Healthy School Lunch Challenge hosted by Pomptonian Food Service to help promote healthy food choices. This cooking challenge was open to all students in kindergarten through fifth grade throughout New Jersey whose schools use Pomptonian.

Valenzano created the red red wrap filled with chicken, crushed tomatoes, garlic hummus, chickpeas and seasoning, and Kaiser created a BBQ chicken and brown rice bowl served with an apple slaw. Students throughout the district enjoyed these healthy meals during lunch on Thursday, May 15.

“The lunches were outstanding,” said Walnut Avenue Elementary School Principal Celine McNally. “These students were so determined to make the best lunch and are already thinking about next year’s competition.”

Kaiser and Valenzano were presented with trophies by Pomptonian representatives during lunch, accompanied by their families.

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti