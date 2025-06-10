NJ-based company supports underserved communities globally for month of May

SUMMIT , NJ— During the month of May, Kenvue supported vulnerable communities.

Kenvue – maker of Neutrogena, Listerine, Avveno, and Tylenol – helped those affected by natural disasters, homelessness and conflict. This was in celebration of Kenvue Cares Weeks, which is part of its Healthy Lives Mission that strives to advance the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company’s headquarters are located in Summit.

Throughout the month of May, the company has contributed more than 5,000 hours of volunteering. It delivered 22,000 hygiene kits with more than 110,000 products from iconic brands, including Neutrogena, Listerine, OGX, Johnson’s Baby and Aveeno.

Additionally, it packed hygiene kits of Kenvue products for disaster relief with Heart to Heart International in the United States and with Save the Children in Canada. Kenvue planted trees in Guelph and Markham, Canada, to support reforestation. It also distributed food with local partners GRACE – Given and Receiving Assistance to our Community’s Essentials – and Bridges Outreach. And it has packed food donations with Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Russell Dyer, chief corporate affairs officer, Kenvue, is responsible for the teams who lead their external and internal communications, public and government affairs, and social impact efforts. He said, “One of the most satisfying parts of my job is working with our teams on activating our purpose – to realize the extraordinary power of everyday care – by helping advance the wellbeing of our communities and our planet. It’s a core part of our Healthy Lives Mission. By giving back through volunteerism, we deliver meaningful impact to our communities and build deeper roots with them.”

Dyer joined Kenvue in 2024 during their first Kenvue Cares Week. “It was inspiring to see firsthand the passion of our teams in giving back, engaging with the communities and driving impact,” he said. “The commitment to our Healthy Lives Mission was clean and demonstrated quickly to me the values and the enduring foundation of care that Kenvue is built on. As a corporate affairs leader, I have spent most of my career promoting and protecting corporate reputations for consumer product companies. And Kenvue’s strong purpose, values and opportunity to build a culture centered around everyday care – for people as well as our planet – were a key part of my decision to join the company.

Working for Kenvue, there’s a lot to love, says Dyer. Their global footprint as an organization working across a wide range of geography and cultures. He said, “I love the role our brands play in consumers’ lives, both iconic global brands and local jewels helping support consumers’ health through everyday care. But most of all, I love working alongside so many passionate, caring and committed Kenvuers.”

In the two years since Kenvue Care Week has been happening, Dyer said it has grown fourfold in site participation, with thousands contributing their time during the month of May. “This growth reflects the increasing importance our employees place on giving back and the culture we are building across Kenvue,” he said.

Coordinating a global initiative across 21 markets and more than 50 community partners is a big task. But Dyer said that the dedication and collaboration of Kenvue’s teams make it look easy. “The enthusiasm of our employees and the support of our leadership team are crucial to our success,” he said.

Photo Courtesy of Kenvue