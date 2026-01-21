UNION, NJ — Last year, the Union Public Library’s main branch was newly renovated.

The gorgeous new building has three levels. On the lower level, there’s an art gallery, the Black Box Theater, and a podcast room. There’s a main level. And on the upper level, there’s an outdoor patio and cozy fireplace. There are individual study rooms, including a learning laboratory for classroom activities, and restrooms on every level.

Now that the new year is upon us, Union Public Library is going strong with featured programs throughout the year.

“This year marks a showcase of everything our library offers to the community, much more than books, with free resources that enrich the lives of community members of all ages,” said Karen Jason, assistant director of the Union Public Library.

Union Public Library Director Kassundra Miller has been with the Union Public Library since 2022. She’s worked at several other libraries, including Hillside Public Library and Montclair Public Library. But what makes Union Public Library different and special is she appreciates the support. Miller said, “There’s so much support from the township. This is how the new library came about, through the township. We love it. The dedicated staff, the dedicated Board of Trustees… I feel we all work very well together.”

One exciting thing on the horizon for Union Public Library will be the official opening of the sensory room, with a future date to be announced.

They are also digitizing the city directories. Miller said, “We have the physical copies of city directories from the 1940s to the 1980s.” There are also land developer maps from the Vauxhall area around the early 1900s, which will also be digitized.

“The physical copies deteriorate. Anything can happen to them,” said Miller. “We want to preserve them and have access for all to do research online. We’re happy about that.”

The next exciting event at Union Public Library is Puzzle Palooza, which is happening on Saturday, Jan. 24, for all ages. “It’s a first-time event,” said Miller. “It’s in honor of National Puzzle Month in January.”

They will be doing puzzles on site. There will be a speed puzzling contest and teams, with the winning team receiving a prize.

In April, there will be a workshop on “How to Research Family History and Immigration Records.”

There will be a presentation through the Union Historical Society on Mayor F. Edward Biertümpfel in May.

In June, there will be a program through Liberty Hall called “Stitches in Time: Three Centuries of Hem Lines, Neck Lines and Everything In-Between.”

There will be other collaborations with Liberty Hall throughout the year, including “American Revolution” in July.

During the month of August, Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta will be presenting “Going Going Gone: What the Next Generation Won’t Remember.”

A book festival for local authors will be happening in September.

“Best of Show: History of the New Jersey Dog Show” will be presented in October. There will also be a Diwali Festival of Lights in October.

In November, “The Trader and the Spy,” which is about Benedict Arnold. will be presented.

“Under the Tree at Liberty Hall” will be presented in December. Miller said, “Discover how Christmas gifts and traditions have changed over the years in the eyes of Liberty Hall residents. Former children of Liberty Hall explore the Christmas gifts left behind by former residents. It’s lecture style.”

In addition to all the magnificent programs Union Public Library has to offer, there’s also a “Library of Things.” Everyday items can be borrowed from the library. They include musical instruments, household items like a DVD player, a hand-held steamer, board games, puzzles, cookie cutters, cake pans, and binoculars. There are also electric and acoustic guitars; gardening tools; a universal adaptor, for when you travel to different countries; and fitness products, such as an abdominal wheel and hand weights. All items are brand new.

“The steamer I used when my daughter went to prom,” said Miller. “The steamer came in handy.”

The Union Public Library also has a “seed library.” Residents can come in and get packets of seeds for free.

For more information on programs and what Union Public Library has to offer, visit: https://uplnj.org/.

