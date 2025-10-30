UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29, that the county will provide temporary financial assistance to households currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who are affected by the interruption of November SNAP benefits caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“We will not allow Union County families to go without food due to circumstances outside their control,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “SNAP is a lifeline for thousands of households in our community. While we cannot change what is happening at the federal level, we can ensure that our residents are supported, respected and protected during this interruption. Taking care of our community is what we do.”

This emergency action is being taken to ensure that families, seniors and individuals who rely on SNAP are not left without access to basic food support while federal funding remains unavailable.

“This support is a bridge – not a full solution – and we want to be clear about that,” said Senate President Nicholas Scutari. “But when people are unsure how they will afford their next groceries, waiting is not an option. I will be working with state leadership to coordinate broader planning should the shutdown continue. In the meantime, we have to act where we can, and Union County has stepped up responsibly and without hesitation, showing what government should do in a moment of need: protect our residents, act decisively and ensure no one is left without support. And as we move through this together, I encourage all of us to look out for one another – families, seniors, neighbors and friends. No one in Union County should have to face hardship alone.”

Distribution events are being finalized and are expected to take place Monday through Friday next week. Once details are confirmed, the county will notify SNAP households directly and will post full information at ucnj.org and on the county’s official communication channels. This temporary assistance is for current SNAP recipients affected by the shutdown and does not replace benefits once federal funding resumes.

“Union County is able to step in at this critical moment because we have managed our finances responsibly and with foresight,” said County Manager Edward T. Oatman. “Where the federal government has not acted, we are prepared to support our residents. We are moving quickly and in a coordinated way to ensure this assistance is distributed safely, efficiently and with dignity.”

Residents currently enrolled in SNAP are encouraged to continue checking their EBT card balance at NJFamiliesFirst.com or by calling 800-997-3333 and are required to continue submitting all documents so that benefits can resume immediately once federal funding is restored.

Official updates will be posted at ucnj.org as additional details become available.

