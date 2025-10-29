ROSELLE, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., The Grand Ballroom at Galloping Hill Golf Course welcomed 240 guests into a transformed Casino Night and Award Celebration. This was Inroads to Opportunities’ largest fundraising event to date.

The evening brought together honorees, community leaders, families and friends in celebration of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. Inroads was especially honored to welcome Miss New Jersey 2025, Belle Nicholas, along with Sen. Joseph Cryan, Mayor Donald A. Shaw, Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson and Assistant Prosecutor Gina P. Iosim.

This unforgettable night celebrated the achievements of Inroads’ 2025 honorees, including Union County Commissioner Lourdes M. Leon, Elizabeth Public Library, M&T Bank, Roselle Public Library, Janis Arrindell, Lisa Ann Ormon, Roselle Police Chief Helder Friere, Roselle Fire Chief Christopher Laba, Eric Graham, Xiomara Hernandez and Bestwork Industries.

Most importantly, the event raised critical funds to support Inroads’ programs and services for individuals with disabilities – including vocational training, job placement, transition from school to work and mental health support across Union, Essex and Middlesex counties.

Angela Calzone, Inroads president and CEO, said, “I want to give a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, Board of Directors, distinguished guests and our dedicated program participants who inspire us every day. Together, we made Casino Night 2025 one for the history books!”

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry