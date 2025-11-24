UNION COUNTY, NJ — In a heartfelt celebration of love and family, the Union County Surrogate’s Court hosted a special ceremony to honor three new “forever families” on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the historic Union County Courthouse in Elizabeth. The event was in anticipation of National Adoption Day, which will be celebrated nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 22.

“Adoption Day stands as one of the most significant and rewarding occasions observed by the Surrogate’s Court,” said Union County Surrogate Christopher Hudak. “It is a profound privilege to witness the formation of new families and the beginning of new chapters built on love, stability and hope. I extend my deepest gratitude to the adoptive parents, our dedicated court staff and our partner agencies whose collective efforts make these life-changing moments possible.”

This year’s ceremony included three families who finalized adoptions prior to the event. The families then celebrated their new beginnings alongside their loved ones, government officials, community partners and families who adopted earlier this year. All adoptions completed on Thursday, Nov. 13, were facilitated in partnership with the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

“The joy and happiness that filled the courtroom transformed the courthouse into a hopeful place. It was an honor to witness the beginning of a new life for these families,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Adoption represents a chance at a better life for children within the foster care system. The extraordinary individuals we celebrated exemplify what every child in America deserves: a loving family, a warm home and a stable and supportive environment. You serve as an inspiration to us all. I would also like to thank Surrogate Hudak, his dedicated team and our partners for their tireless efforts in facilitating the formation of these ‘forever families.’”

National Adoption Day was established in 2000 by a coalition that includes the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, the Alliance for Children’s Rights, the Children’s Action Network and the Freddie Mac Foundation to raise national awareness about the needs of foster children and encourage communities to work with court officials in efforts to find them a “forever home.”

This year marks the 17th annual Adoption Day celebration in Union County. So far in 2025, the Union County surrogate has successfully finalized 62 adoptions.

The Surrogate’s Court partnered with CASA of Passaic and Union Counties, the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the Superior Court of NJ and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to commemorate the day. Special contributions of decorative artwork from Elizabeth Public Schools and a musical performance by Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy Choir, as well as various donations from David Brearly Middle High School’s “Bears That Care” program in Kenilworth will add a heartfelt and vibrant touch to the celebration.

For information on adopting in New Jersey, contact the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. An application can be filled out through Foster and Adoptive Family Services on the DCP&P website, by calling 800-222-0047 or emailing askdcf@dcf.state.nj.us. Contact the Union County Surrogate’s Office at 908-527-4280 to inquire about court filing requirements.

