RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School was a sea of plaid and warmth this morning as staff members participated in the school’s Flannel Friday, an event designed to celebrate the spirit of community, boost morale and start the day on a cozy, positive note.

The hallways were filled with various patterns of flannel – from classic lumberjack red and black to bright, modern tartans – as teachers and administrators arrived in their warmest attire. The event kicked off with a delightful breakfast spread, allowing the team to gather, socialize and enjoy a peaceful moment before the school day began.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

