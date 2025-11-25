Owner/operators donate $12,500 to Community FoodBank of New Jersey amid rising food insecurity
HILLSIDE, NJ — Residents and families across New Jersey continue to face rising food insecurity and grocery costs, and McDonald’s owner/operators in New Jersey recently donated $12,500 to Hillside local food bank Community FoodBank of New Jersey to support their community.
This marks the seventh year that local McDonald’s owner/operators have partnered with CFBNJ – the state’s largest food bank that aims to alleviate hunger and build food security throughout New Jersey. New Jersey owner/operators also donated $12,500 to Fulfill – a food bank in Neptune Township, which aims to alleviate hunger and build food security throughout the area – the 13th year of donations to the food bank.
Photo Courtesy of Samantha Howath, Senior Account Executive