CLARK, NJ — The American Legion Post No. 328 of Clark, Sons of the American Legion Jiu Jitsu team traveled to Las Vegas recently to take part in the World Master IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Championship. Two members, Larry and Juan Cosme, won medals. Larry won the Silver Medal, while Juan won the Bronze Medal. The post recently started Jiu Jitsu and Yoga training for members. The post is looking for veterans to join the post, sons of veterans to join the Sons of the Legion and an Auxiliary, which has members whose relatives served in the military. For more information, look at the webpage at https://clarknjlegion328.org/home or email americanlegionclarkpost328@gmail.com.

Photo Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry