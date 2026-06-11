UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the return of free swimming lessons for county youth ages 3 through 12, in collaboration with The Gateway Family YMCA. The valuable program will take place at the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located at 3 Park Drive in Clark. The program runs from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, Aug. 27.

“Knowing our children are equipped with swimming skills and can safely participate in water activities over the summer can bring us parents and grandparents great peace of mind,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity once again to families all over the county free of charge, making this valuable life skill more accessible for our most vulnerable residents. I encourage parents to check their eligibility for this program and apply.”

Class sizes are limited to ensure a safe and personalized experience. Youth classes are capped at six participants per session.

Class schedule and details

Youth Beginner Classes, ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 12

Tuesdays, July 7 to Aug. 25, from 6 to 6:40 p.m., ages 3 to 5

Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 27, from 9 to 9:40 a.m., ages 3 to 5

Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 27, from 9:45 to 10:25 a.m., ages 6 to 12

Youth Basic Classes, ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 12

Tuesdays, July 7 to Aug. 25, from 6:45 to 7:25 p.m., ages 6 to 12

Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 27, from 9 to 9:40 a.m., ages 6 to 12

Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 27, from 9:45 to 10:25 a.m., ages 3 to 5

Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 27, from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m., ages 6 to 12

To qualify, children must reside in low-income households and provide proof of eligibility at the time of enrollment. Acceptable qualifying criteria include participation in programs such as TANF, SNAP, the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Program, Medicare Part D, SSI, Head Start or Early Head Start, WIC, Section 8 Housing, LIHEAP or Pell Grants, or living in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT). Registration will not be confirmed without proof of eligibility.

The 2026 Free Youth Swimming Lessons Program has been funded by the Office of Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund.

“Our Office of Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation was built for the development and backing of programs like this – where inclusivity leads the way, opening doors for residents, and where our children can learn essential life skills while also having a fun and rewarding experience,” said Union County Commissioner Alexander Mirabella, chairperson of the Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Committee.

To view updated registration details and fill out your application, visit ucnj.org/swim. For more information, contact the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation at 908-527-4900.







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