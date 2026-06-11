UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors, their families and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk (ASK) events this June to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available on all dates to provide support in Spanish.

“Our county believes in empowering seniors to live independent and dignified lives, which is why this initiative has been so popular for the past decade,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “I strongly encourage seniors and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to speak to a live professional and get the support you need today.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in June:

Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Rahway Public Library, 2 City Hall Plaza, Rahway

Wednesday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford

“This program wouldn’t be as remarkably successful without the outstanding staff at our Division on Aging. Their dedication to Union County seniors and caregivers is unmatched,” said Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







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