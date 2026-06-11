ROSELLE PARK — Celebrate freedom, resilience and culture at Roselle Park’s Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony on Thursday, June 18, hosted by the Roselle Park Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Roselle Park Borough Hall.

“This ceremony honors the strength, perseverance and contributions of African Americans, while bringing our community together in unity and reflection,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “By coming together as a community, we honor the past while continuing to strive for a more just and inclusive future.”

Attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments while they observe the ceremony.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of both how far we have come in the tiny borough of Roselle Park, as well as the world, and the work that remains,” said Diversity and Inclusion Committee Chairperson Shana O’Keefe. “We are proud to celebrate this important day with our community and to continue fostering a culture of inclusion, understanding and unity.”







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