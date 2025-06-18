Summit Police Department hosts swearing-in ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Mayor Elizabeth Fagan officiated the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Summit Police Sgt. Collin Scarpello on Wednesday, June 4, at City Hall.

Scarpello grew up in Madison and graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources. He later attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and obtained a master’s degree in homeland security with a concentration in counterterrorism. He attended Mercer County Police Academy and was hired by the Summit Police Department in 2018. As a member of the Patrol Bureau, Scarpello had a number of positions, including active shooter response instructor and many others.

In 2020, Scarpello was selected to become a member of the Union County Emergency Response Team and, in 2022, he became a member of the Union County SWAT Team. In 2024, he was transferred to the Summit Police Department’s Detective Bureau, where he served as a detective until his promotion to the rank of sergeant. Scarpello also served as president of the Summit PBA Local No. 55 in 2024.

Scarpello has received many departmental awards from the Summit Police Department and four unit citations from Union County Prosecutor William Daniel for actions taken while serving alongside members of UCERT.

Photos Courtesy of Megan Trindell