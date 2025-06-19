Exploring the intersection of art and math in sixth-grade pre-algebra

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — In Andrew Calo’s sixth-grade pre-algebra class at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, students have been working on a unique project that blends the worlds of art and math. The task? To create three-dimensional animal sculptures using a variety of geometric shapes, such as cubes, spheres and cylinders. After completing their animals, students apply their math skills to calculate the volume of each shape within their sculptures. This hands-on activity not only strengthens their understanding of volume, but also allows them to explore how math can be used in creative ways.

Calo is passionate about encouraging students to use their creativity in the classroom. “I love when students are able to use their creativity in my classroom and I try to incorporate as many of these projects as I can throughout the year,” he said. By combining math with art, students are able to see how these subjects work together in real-world applications, which helps make abstract math concepts more relatable and enjoyable.

He continued, “We are excited to see the creativity and problem-solving skills students put into this project. As they brought their animal sculptures to life, students not only learned about volume and geometry, but also had fun expressing their artistic side. The hands-on nature of the project made learning both engaging and meaningful, and it was wonderful to watch students connect their art to math in real, tangible ways. We look forward to showcasing their finished projects and continuing to foster creativity throughout the year. It’s clear that this activity was both educational and a memorable experience for everyone involved!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski