SUMMIT — The Elks Lodge of Summit recently donated $2,500 to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) in support of its partnership with ECLC (Education, Careers and Lifelong Community) of New Jersey. The gift will fund VACNJ’s work with ECLC’s PRIDE program, which helps adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities gain life skills with a focus on activities that help in one of four areas: social appropriateness, independent living, work enhancement skills, and community participation.

At the Art Center, ECLC PRIDE participants engage with current exhibitions, receive guided art instruction and create individual artworks alongside experienced teaching artists. These sessions intentionally foster social connection and support participants’ social and emotional well-being.

“The Elks Club’s generous donation will allow us to continue providing high-quality, once-a-week programming to our friends at ECLC,” said Rachel Aponte, director of Education and Community Engagement. “The goals of this program align seamlessly with the mission of the Art Center and this meaningful contribution from the Elks will help us continue this important work.”

Photo Courtesy of Brian Riley





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