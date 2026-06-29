June 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Reeves-Reed Arboretum charts a path forward with opening of ‘A Path for All’ UCL-SUM-a path1-C

Reeves-Reed Arboretum charts a path forward with opening of ‘A Path for All’

June 24, 2026 20
Summit Elks Make Donation to Visual Arts Center of New Jersey UCL-SUM-elks donation-C

Summit Elks Make Donation to Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

June 24, 2026 23
16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation   UCL-UC-16 awards1-C

16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation  

June 24, 2026 36
Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success UCL-ELZ-HACE gala1-C

Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success

June 24, 2026 41

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Franklin Elementary School celebrates creativity at annual Spring Concert and Art Show

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City of Summit announces plans to build playground at Community Center 

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LOCAL SPORTS

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 1

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 72
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 2

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 159
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 141
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 4

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 165