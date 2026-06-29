RAHWAY — On Wednesday, May 13, Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Rahway City Council hosted the “Rahway’s Own & Rising Stars” celebration at the Union County Performing Arts Center. This signature program serves a dual mission: Rahway’s Own spotlights the extraordinary reach of the Rahway community by honoring distinguished individuals who have achieved national and global acclaim in fields ranging from professional athletics to the arts and sciences. These inductees serve as a testament to the city’s ability to produce world-class talent that impacts the global stage while remaining deeply rooted in their hometown. Complementing this legacy, the Rising Stars initiative identifies and celebrates current local students who demonstrate the exceptional character and leadership potential necessary to become the icons of tomorrow. Together, these programs build a powerful bridge between Rahway’s established history of excellence and its promising future.

The evening honored four new Rahway’s Own inductees, each presented with an official proclamation for their outstanding professional contributions:

Joe Williams: Former professional football player;

Deanna Flanagan: Professional dancer and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader;

Andrew Loffa (DJ Drewski): Renowned professional DJ and media personality; and

Najah Hetsberger: Acclaimed Broadway star.

Alongside these icons, 11 students from Rahway Public Schools and Union Catholic were recognized as Rising Stars. Selected by their teachers and administrators for exemplifying leadership and academic excellence, these students represent the next generation of Rahway’s trailblazers.

The celebration also featured a homecoming of several past Rahway’s Own inductees, including Antonio Garay, Ike and Amen Igbinosun, Lloyd Garrison, Eric Roberson, Joe Giacobbe, Gary Gonzalez, Jackie Cornell, Dashawn Cook, Julia McClure and Michael Elliot.

Since its inception in 2012 following the Creative Rahway Conference, the program has evolved into a vital partnership between the city and the school district. By adding the Rising Stars component, the city ensures that these exceptionally talented young residents are recognized and celebrated long before they reach the height of their careers.

“Together, they tell a powerful story – that greatness can come from anywhere in Rahway. In this city, we believe in opportunity. We believe in lifting each other up. And most importantly, we believe in the potential of every individual,” said Giacobbe. “Tonight, we celebrate not only what has already been achieved, but everything that is still ahead.”

This event was made possible through the collaboration of the city of Rahway, the Rahway’s Own Board Committee, Rahway Public Schools and the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC).

For more information about the program and to view the stories of this year’s honorees, visit www.rahwaysown.com.





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