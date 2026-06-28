UNION COUNTY — A talented artist transforming personal hardship into a program that nurtures inner city children’s creativity, character and opportunities. A public servant who has spent four decades expanding access to safe, stable housing. A social service worker who, for three decades, has created meaningful pathways to opportunity and reintegration for returning citizens. A woman who turned her survival story into a life-saving movement. A 75-year-old volunteer organization of neighbors supporting one another through life’s most vulnerable moments – because no one should struggle alone. A high school student dedicated to uplifting her community. A detective who uses storytelling based on real life experiences to inspire reflection, understanding and community healing. A school custodian whose dedication and heart help define what a strong, connected school community looks like. Veterans who continue to serve – one through leadership and community involvement, and quiet acts of kindness to assist other veterans, and another by educating the next generation in discipline, values and civic responsibility, Law enforcement officers – one building trust and bridges to enhance understanding and prevent conflict, and another creating opportunities for youth through mentorship and resources. A businesswoman, two pastors and a church congregation each working individually to provide hope, stability and compassion in action, while championing empowerment, diversity, equality and justice.

These 16 individuals and organizations were recognized by the Union County Human Relations Commission at its 23rd annual Unity Achievement Award presentation on Tuesday, May 12, at the Kean University STEM Center in Union Township. The award recipients were nominated and selected for fostering human rights, human relations and human dignity among the people of Union County.

This year’s award categories include achievements by a business enterprise, community organization, nonprofit organization, individual, student, educator, veteran/military organization, healthcare, media, clergy, faith-based organization, public servant, law enforcement and special recognition.

“Our award recipients are all different on the surface, but the thread tying them together is they are all community builders who have turned personal experience into service for others,” Commission Co-Chairperson Flor Gonzalez said. She also serves as president of the Latin American Coalition out of Plainfield.

“These local heroes are dedicated to uplifting others and improving their communities, often without recognition,” Gonzalez said. “Each has transformed their lived experience into programs, mentorship or advocacy that helps others, and everything they do actively strengthens the social fabric of our county community.”

“It is such a rewarding and uplifting evening to recognize our local role models and heroes who dedicate themselves to helping others and to strengthening our communities,” said Union County Prosecutor’s Office Assistant Prosecutor Chanell Johnson. “These regular people do extraordinary things to make others’ lives better and make our communities kinder and the evening’s presentation highlights all of the good that is being accomplished in Union County.”

The mission of the Union County Human Relations Commission is to actively encourage, develop, promote, and strengthen respect for human rights and cultural diversity among the people of Union County, while working to eradicate prejudice, bias, and hate from our school, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

“The volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to serve on the Commission unequivocally agree that one of the best ways to strive to accomplish this mission is to publicly honor those who already do it well,” said Co-Chair Gonzalez.

The recipients of the 2026 Unity Achievement are Alexa Carbonaro, Rahway High School; Detective Sgt. Ehfasham Z. Chaudhry, NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness; Community Service Association of New Providence; Faith Lutheran Church of New Providence under the leadership of the Rev. Jane McCready; Pastor Oscar Fajardo, New Beginnings Kingdom of Elizabeth; the Rev. Willie Francois, Fountain Baptist Church of Summit; Robert Johnsen, quartermaster, Union’s Veterans of Foreign Wars; Keys 2 Success /Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska; Maria Dores Lobo Afonso, Elizabeth Public Schools; Detective Ilyas N. Muhammad; Plainfield Police Division aka author M.G. Robinson; Kim Nesbitt Good/Nesbitt Funeral Home; Jill A. Pall/The Aliver Foundation; Gunnery Sgt. John Sardine, Rahway High School ROTC; Cathy Waters, director of Re-Entry Services; Urban League of Union County’s Reconnections Program/Elizabeth – Chairperson of the Union County Re-Entry Task Force; Randall Wood, PHM executive director; The Housing Authority of Plainfield; Union County Sheriff’s Officer Christopher Zamanski, founder, Youth Legacy Leaders LLC.

The commission, created by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office in 1991, is composed of diverse volunteers who represent the county community, who attend regular meetings throughout the year and participate in special public forums and events.

“Our 2026 honorees are as diverse as the target populations that they work with, for and on behalf of,” said Union County First Assistant Prosecutor James Tansey, who serves as a commissioner and advisor.

Since the program’s inception, the commission has presented 294 achievement awards and 18 special recognition awards.

The commission is actively seeking individuals of all ages who represent Union County’s 21 towns and our incredible diversity to serve as Commissioners. If you are interested in becoming a member, email UCPO@UCPO.org – subject line UCHRC.

Nominations for the 2027 Unity Achievement Awards can be submitted online at ucnj.org/uchrc.

For more information about the Commission, past award recipients or to submit a nomination, visit its website at www.ucnj.org/uchrc.

Photos Courteous of Lauren Farinas











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