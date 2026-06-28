ELIZABETH — The fourth annual scholarship gala, “Sneaker Ball: Hometown Heroes – Lace Up to Lift Up,” presented by the Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth (HACE) Foundation, brought together inspiring community leaders, advocates and partner organizations for an unforgettable evening dedicated to celebrating local heroes, mentorship and opportunities that uplift future generations.

The evening was further distinguished by the attendance of Lt. Gov. Dale G. Caldwell, whose presence underscored the importance of community leadership, educational advancement and continued investment in New Jersey’s future generations.

Taking place at Parlor Banquet in Edison, the gala honored exceptional leaders and organizations whose service and commitment continue to strengthen communities and invest in the next generation. This year’s theme spotlighted hometown heroes whose impact has made a lasting difference, while inviting guests to celebrate in style through a unique blend of formal attire and sneakers—symbolizing both elegance and community spirit.

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These hometown heroes include:

The Elizabethport Presbyterian Center – a cornerstone community organization providing crucial resources such as youth development and social services to local families;

Antoine Nelson – founder of the Nelson Foundation and Sons of Someone Inc., dedicated to guiding young men in leadership and community development initiatives;

The Elmora Youth Little League – a youth sports organization that coaches teamwork, discipline and community pride, creating safe and supportive spaces for young athletes; and

Curtis Myers Sr. – a respected mentor and trainer known for his commitment in empowering generations of athletes and personal development.

“Each one of our honorees is truly deserving to be called a hometown hero. Each one has positively impacted the city of Elizabeth with their leadership, dedication and service. Our annual gala reflects the power of the community coming together to support our residents’ educational goals, making this event more than a celebration – it’s an investment in the next generation. I’m truly grateful and honored to stand alongside a community that believes in uplifting one another,” said Curtis Myers Jr., HACE deputy director.

The mission of the HACE Foundation is to advance HACE’s educational initiatives, including its college prep program, college tours and annual scholarship opportunities. This year, the foundation proudly awarded $2,000 merit- and need-based scholarships to deserving students pursuing higher education at two- and four-year colleges, universities and trade schools.

The 2026 HACE Scholarship recipients:

John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship

Samiyah Coleman–Union College of Union County – electrical and computer engineering

Cheyenne Cora – Temple University – communications/broadcast journalism

Naomi Gray – Rider University – accounting

Commissioners Graduate Scholarship

Natasha Martinez – Carnegie Mellon University – public policy and management

William D. Jones HBCU Scholarship

Devone Williamson – Morgan State University – accounting

“I’m so grateful to have a community like the Elizabeth Housing Authority supporting me and believing in my future. This scholarship means so much to me – not only because of the financial support, but because it reminds me that there are people who truly advocate for my dreams and encourage me to keep pursuing them,” said Naomi Gray, incoming accounting student at Rider University and 2026 HACE Scholarship recipient.

Individual and corporate contributions remain welcome through www.hacenj.com, as the HACE Foundation continues its year-round mission to serve, inspire, and invest in the next generation.



Photos Courtesy of Manuela Gaviria-Roldán

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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