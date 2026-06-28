RAHWAY— Franklin Elementary School hosted its annual Spring Concert and Art Show on Thursday, May 7, bringing together families, educators and community members for a vibrant evening celebrating the visual and performing arts. The spectacular showcase highlighted the immense dedication, imagination and hard work of Franklin’s young artists and musicians.

The evening kicked off with a stunning Art Show exhibit that transformed the school corridors into a colorful gallery. Featuring unique pieces from every grade level, the show spotlighted a wide variety of techniques and creative concepts. Attendees were also invited to participate directly in the creative community by visiting the interactive “Compliment an Artist” table and contributing to a collaborative Community Mural.

Following the art exhibition, guests were treated to an eclectic musical program that spanned various genres, grade levels and ensembles. The performance lineup included:

Grade One Chorus, Franklin School Gold Band, All-City Band, Select Chorus, Franklin School Orchestra and Advanced Orchestra, All-City String Orchestra and Grade Three Recorders.

An event of this magnitude is made possible only through the shared vision, leadership and unwavering support of the Rahway school community. Franklin Elementary School extends its deepest gratitude to the following individuals and groups:

District and School Leadership: Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aleya Shoieb, Principal Patrick Holness, Vice Principal Adriana Mosca and Patricia Volino, principal of Administrative Education and Special Projects, for their steadfast guidance and support of arts education.

The Board of Education: Rahway Board of Education President Joseph Toma, Vice President Shanna Raysick and Board Members Sean White, Najah Allen, Timothy Antisz, Carlos Garay, Laura Giacobbe, Jennifer Moteiro and Bernard Robson for championing district arts programming.

Outstanding Directors and Educators: Priscilla Cancel, Franklin art teacher, for inspiring the students’ stunning visual displays; Michael Lazarow, vocal music director; Jason Miklowcic band director; and Sofya Kitenberg, String Orchestra director, for their masterful instruction and dedication to cultivating musical excellence.

A special thank you to all the parents, guardians and family members whose daily encouragement allows these young minds to create, play and thrive. Most importantly, congratulations go out to the brilliant student musicians and artists of Franklin Elementary School, whose imagination and hard work brought this unforgettable evening to life.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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