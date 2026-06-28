June 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation   UCL-UC-16 awards1-C

16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation  

June 24, 2026 0
Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success UCL-ELZ-HACE gala1-C

Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success

June 24, 2026 8
City of Summit announces plans to build playground at Community Center 

City of Summit announces plans to build playground at Community Center 

June 24, 2026 12
Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum  UCL-CLK-ALJ holocaust1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum 

June 24, 2026 33

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Cranford BOE announces new principal of Brookside Place School, effective July 1

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LOCAL SPORTS

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 1

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 54
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 2

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 145
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 129
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 4

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 155