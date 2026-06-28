SUMMIT — The Summit Department of Community Programs is sharing information on its plan for a new playground at the Community Center, 100 Morris Ave., located at Lower Long Field near the Tiny Forest.

The playground is envisioned as a small-scale neighborhood play space for children aged 2 to 5, intended to support convenient pedestrian access for nearby residents rather than destination-level use. The project will be completely funded by donations, non-profit partnerships and grants, and is expected to be completed in late 2026.

After careful evaluation and recognition of the immediate need for a walkable neighborhood play space, the Community Programs and Parking Services (CPPS) Committee identified the Lower Long Field site as the most practical and readily achievable location for this project. Though the site was selected in part because of its walkability and central location in East Summit, the project plan includes new onsite parking to alleviate traffic concerns on Morris Court.

“This new neighborhood playground is an important investment in our community, and I am thrilled to see this project come to life,” said Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan. “The playground that used to be located at Lower Long Field was removed over 20 years ago, so this area is long overdue for a public play space that children can use before, during, and after school hours.”

Playground plans are available on the DCP website and residents can provide design feedback via email to dguidajr@cityofsummit.org.

“I want to thank our DCP Advisory Board and CPPS Committee for their extensive and thoughtful planning to make this project a reality,” said DCP Director Mark Ozoroski. “We are fortunate to have received funding through the Play & Park Structures Healthy Kids Initiative Grant and generous donors, including the LaSanders Fund. We’re excited to open this new playground as part of our continued commitment to creating accessible public play spaces where our young residents can play, explore and enjoy the outdoors together.”







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