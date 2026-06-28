June 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation   UCL-UC-16 awards1-C

16 achievement awards honor outstanding citizens at Union County Human Relations  Commission’s Unity Award Presentation  

June 24, 2026 2
Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success UCL-ELZ-HACE gala1-C

Public Housing Authority and HACE Foundation celebrate hometown heroes while investing in student success

June 24, 2026 9
Franklin Elementary School celebrates creativity at annual Spring Concert and Art Show UCL-RAH-spring concert-C

Franklin Elementary School celebrates creativity at annual Spring Concert and Art Show

June 24, 2026 14
Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum  UCL-CLK-ALJ holocaust1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum 

June 24, 2026 33

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Cranford BOE announces new principal of Brookside Place School, effective July 1

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LOCAL SPORTS

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 1

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 54
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 2

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 145
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 129
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 4

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 155