CLARK — German theologian Martin Niemöller once wrote, “First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist… Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”

This poem is associated with the Holocaust and the inaction of people around the world to attempt to stop the genocide. It is inscribed in the lobby of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., known as the “USHMM.” This is the overriding theme of Arthur L. Johnson High School’s class, Holocaust and Genocide Studies class. On Monday, May 4, students from the class, along with other guests, participated in a trip to the USHMM. The trip was fully paid for by benefactors from Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest NJ, including transportation, meals and admission.

Along the way, Jonathan Ramsfelder, a second generation survivor, told the story of his family’s harrowing experience in escaping Nazi Germany. His parents were both the only survivors from his family. Of his murdered relatives, Ramsfelder said, “My Oma (grandmother) Hannah had 12 siblings. Eleven of the 13 were murdered in the Holocaust.” Two young uncles were separated from the family and were only reunited with the survivors in their teens. “While I am not an actual survivor,” he said, “it was all around me when I was growing up. It shaped my entire life.”

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Before arriving at the museum, students were able to tour the Lincoln Memorial. “The reason Lincoln is included in this trip,” said Phoebe Ellman, an organizer with Metrowest, “is because Lincoln fought against slavery in the United States.”

Students were very moved by the displays. “I knew it was a terrible moment in history, but until you see this museum, you don’t realize how bad it really was,” said Odin Dubberke, a senior at ALJ. “I am so glad I was able to attend,” Dubberke added.

Connor Stoll, also a senior, was equally moved. “It was a very difficult experience that I think everyone should have at some point in their lives. It really was gut-wrenching,” said Stoll.

After the USHMM the group proceeded to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. “The reason the MLK Memorial is included today is because Holocaust survivors emerged adamant not to allow injustice to occur to anyone after their experience,” said Reyes, “while it was a movement mainly of African Americans, the Jewish community was very supportive of the Civil Right Movement.”

Students and chaperones were very thankful of the generosity of Metrowest in sponsoring the trip. It was the first time that Jonathan Ramsfelder has attended one of these trips. “After witnessing the impact this trip has had on the students, I can see how important this work is.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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