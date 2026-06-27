RAHWAY — New Jersey Volunteers from the NJ chapter of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), a global non-profit organization, came together for a successful Adopt-A-station cleanup drive in Rahway and Edison, in collaboration with NJ Transit, a group of 25 dedicated volunteers worked diligently to collect 405 pounds of waste, filling 27 large bags.

Founded with the mission of fostering environmental consciousness, DSNDP’s motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – meaning “The world is one family” – reflects its global commitment to a cleaner planet.This philosophy, along with the visionary leadership of Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, drives their commitment to a cleaner and greener future for all.

Since launching its nationwide efforts in 2022, the organization has carried out numerous successful cleanup events across the United States. DSNDP’s efforts have engaged more than 4529 volunteers nationwide, removing nearly 68,145 pounds of waste from public spaces.

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In New Jersey alone, DSNDP volunteers have contributed more than 1,358 hours of service, collecting more than 658 pounds of trash across 70 cleanup drives. The organization is planning to continue its efforts to improve public spaces while fostering community involvement and environmental stewardship.

DSNDP’s nationwide initiatives extend beyond cleanliness drives, including tree planting efforts across 18 states, health initiatives and charitable activities such as blood donation drives in both the United States and Canada. With its vast impact and growing network, DSNDP remains committed to making a difference across North America and globally.

For more information, visit https://www.dsndp.com.

Photos Courtesy of Prashant Badgujar





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