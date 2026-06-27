CRANFORD — The Cranford Board of Education has announced Adam Tivald as the incoming principal of Brookside Place School, effective Wednesday, July 1. Tivald was selected following a comprehensive search process that included multiple interviews with the selection committee.

Tivald currently serves as the assistant principal at Orange Avenue School and brings experience leading school initiatives and fostering a welcoming and supportive school community. He currently serves as one of the school safety specialists for the district. Tivald began his career as a teacher in the Old Bridge Township School District, where he also served as dean of discipline and department coordinator. Additionally, Tivald coached high school football, boys lacrosse and girls basketball. Throughout his many roles, Tivald has always prioritized building relationships with students, staff and the school community.

Tivald earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Montclair State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Georgian Court University. Tivald is committed to continuing the great things Brookside Place School has going on while fostering a safe and supportive community where everyone strives to grow. Tivald said he is honored to be joining the Brookside Place School Community and he looks forward to partnering with the dedicated staff, parents and students to see how he can best serve the school and ensure a successful experience for all students.







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