June 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum  UCL-CLK-ALJ holocaust1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School students visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum 

June 24, 2026 12
A legacy of service inspires environmental action across New Jersey UCL-RAH-cleanup1-C

A legacy of service inspires environmental action across New Jersey

June 24, 2026 19
Cranford TV35 wins 14 awards, four first-place at 2026 JAG Awards UCL-CRN-JAG awards1-C

Cranford TV35 wins 14 awards, four first-place at 2026 JAG Awards

June 24, 2026 29
Fisher is named Union County Superintendent of the Year UCL-ROS-nathan fisher-C

Fisher is named Union County Superintendent of the Year

June 24, 2026 44

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Springfield’s library launches 2026 Summer Reading Challenge: ‘Unearth Your Story’

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Free real estate licensing program creates career opportunities for young adults

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LOCAL SPORTS

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 1

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 45
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 2

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 134
Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 121
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 4

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 145