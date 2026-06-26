CRANFORD — Cranford’s local access channel TV35 walked away with numerous awards and commendations at the Jersey Access Group’s (JAG) annual awards for excellence in local television.

The station won 14 awards, four of them for top place, in categories such as public parade, community award presentation, community development and concerts. The awards ceremony was the crowning event of JAG’s annual statewide conference in Edison on Wednesday, May 13.

“We are proud to have represented Cranford so well,” said Station Manager Don Smith. “We all work hard to shed light on Cranford’s stories and its people so we can grow as a community.”

The shows capturing first place were the station’s coverage of the first St. Patrick’s Day parade, by Don Smith, Chris Hoffman, Mike Brown, intern Olivia Burtryn, announcers Mary Kate Santulli and Lori Talbot and crew Erik Hastrup; Dead Aire concert and also Father’s Day Fishing Derby by Michael Vastano; and American Trash Open at Cranford Theater with Rob Lasardo interview by Don Smith, Chris Hoffman and host Lori Talbot.

The station also captured second place awards for the Life with Lori premiere, Johnstone ribbon cutting and TV35 bulletin board. Third place honors went to On Call, a day with Cranford First Aid Squad; HealthWatch — Stroke Awareness, with Dr. Curran and guest; Cranford Football versus Summit; Township Committee meeting, Feb. 4; Life With Lori Celebrates the Season; Chopped premiere; and NJ In Focus with Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter.

“The township is very proud of all of TV35’s accomplishments over the past year,” said township Administrator Lavona Patterson. “Receiving more than 14 awards from the Jersey Access Group is a wonderful way to both honor and recognize the hard work of a dedicated team of people. TV35 works incredibly hard, all year long, to bring meaningful programming to the Cranford community and beyond. We are thrilled that their work is being recognized.”

TV35, located on the first floor of the municipal building, serves the township of Cranford and focuses on broadcasting and streaming government meetings, township events and information, and community activities. TV35 produces more than 300 videos a year.

You can watch TV35 on Channel 35 on Comcast and Verizon and in HD on Channel 2147 on Verizon. Content also is on Cranford TV35 Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.

“TV35 had an incredible showing at the JAG Awards this year, and it’s well deserved,” said township Commissioner Gina Black. “Fourteen awards is no small accomplishment, and it speaks to the team’s commitment to producing high quality, meaningful programming for our residents. Cranford relies on TV35 to tell our stories and keep people engaged and this recognition highlights just how well they do it.”

Jersey Access Group is a nonprofit, professional organization advocating for the right to access local news and information via public, education and government media. It serves municipalities, schools and independent producers and assists with technical questions, franchise renewal and legislative issues.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz











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