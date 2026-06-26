ROSELLE — Roselle Public Schools celebrates a major milestone as Superintendent Nathan L. Fisher has been named the Union County Superintendent of the Year for the 2026–2027 school year by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable.

This prestigious award is bestowed annually on a county chief school administrator nominated by fellow superintendents who exhibits exceptional leadership, a track record of promoting academic success and a collaborative spirit that elevates the entire school community.

For the Roselle Board of Education, this recognition comes as a reflection of the progress our district continues to make and the collective commitment to excellence that is shaping our schools.

“This honor is a testament to the power of purposeful leadership, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to student success,” said Board of Education President Courtney Washington. “Dr. Fisher leads with vision, integrity and a deep belief in what is possible for every child. His dedication to our students, staff, and families has helped move our district forward in meaningful ways, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition. Together, we remain focused on building innovative learning environments and expanding opportunities that will empower every student to thrive.”

Fisher, who has led Roselle Public Schools through key academic milestones and community-driven initiatives since 2020, accepted the award with gratitude, emphasizing that the recognition belongs to the entire school community.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition from my peers at the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable,” Fisher said. “This award is truly a testament to the hard work of our incredible educators, the dedication of our support staff, the support of our board and the resilience of our students and families. It is a privilege to serve the Roselle community and I look forward to continuing our shared mission of educational excellence.”

With Fisher’s guidance, Roselle Public Schools has consistently focused on fostering inclusive learning environments, enhancing curriculum design and strengthening communication with local families.

Photo Courtesy of Liv Meier





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry