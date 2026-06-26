SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Free Public Library invites residents of all ages to participate in its 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, Unearth Your Story. Registration begans Wednesday, June 17, and the program is open to everyone, from children entering prekindergarten through adults.

Designed to encourage reading, learning and fun throughout the summer months, the challenge offers exciting incentives for participants of all ages. Participants in prekindergarten through fifth grade can earn prizes by completing weekly bingo boards, while participants in grades six through 12 and adults will be entered into weekly gift card raffles featuring local businesses, such as TD Pizza, Picante, Halo Roasters and more.

Additional incentives include a free month of karate with a uniform from USA Karate, Scream Truck vouchers and opportunities to earn admission to special summer events.

This year’s theme, “Unearth Your Story,” encourages readers to explore new ideas, discover new worlds, and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“What I love most about the Summer Reading Challenge is that it’s for everyone!” said library Director Bonnie Lafazan. “Families can participate together and adults who remember taking part in summer reading at their library as children can create new memories while sharing the experience with the next generation. With summer reading, there is always something new to discover, no matter your age.”

The challenge will run through Friday, July 31, with participants completing reading and activity bingo boards for prizes and chances to win raffle prizes. The summer celebration continues with ReadFest on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Additionally, participants who complete all four bingo boards will earn a ticket to the library’s annual Summer Reading Tricky Tray on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

For more information, visit sfplnj.org, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram, email questions@sfplnj.org or call the library at 973-376-4930.







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