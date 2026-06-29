SUMMIT — Reeves-Reed Arboretum celebrated the ribbon cutting of “A Path for All” on Friday, May 15, marking the completion of a transformative accessibility project designed to ensure visitors of all ages and abilities can experience the beauty, serenity and educational offerings of the arboretum’s historic public gardens.

With this milestone, the arboretum takes a major step toward a more welcoming and inclusive future, continuing the legacy begun a century ago by Susie Reeves, who first opened her private garden to the public each spring.

The project includes a continuous ADA-accessible pathway loop connecting major garden areas, improved grading and surfacing for safer and smoother navigation, a new patio and outdoor educational gathering space, and additional seating and resting areas. Together, these thoughtfully designed improvements enhance mobility and the overall visitor experience while preserving the natural and historic character of the arboretum.

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“This initiative reflects the Arboretum’s belief that nature and public gardens should be enjoyed by everyone,” said Executive Director Jackie Kondel. “It is incredibly meaningful to see spaces that were once difficult to navigate become more welcoming and accessible, and we look forward to continuing that work in the years ahead.” Future priorities include entry gate improvements, wayfinding signage, and an additional accessible restroom.

Summit Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan praised the project as an important investment in the community. “Reeves-Reed Arboretum is one of Summit’s greatest treasures, a place where residents and visitors of all generations can connect with nature, learn and gather as a community. I couldn’t be prouder of the thoughtful planning and vision behind this initiative.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from municipal leaders and Reeves-Reed Arboretum representatives and was attended by Fagan; Deputy Director J.D. Bryden on behalf of U.S. Representative Tom Kean Jr.; members of Summit Common Council; trustees and staff; project partners; donors and community members.

To bring the vision to life, Reeves-Reed Arboretum launched a capital campaign that raised more than $1 million through the extraordinary generosity of individuals, families, foundations and corporate partners. The project was supported by contributions and grant funding from Barberry Foundation Inc., Central Community Foundation, Charles L. Read Foundation, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Philanthropic Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, George M. & Pamela S. Humphrey Fund, The Hyde & Watson Foundation, Investors Foundation, Ogden Family Foundation, Plainfield Garden Club, Summit Elks Lodge 1246, Summit Foundation, The Summit Garden Club and Wallerstein Foundation.

Together, these contributions reflect the broad community support behind “A Path for All” and its long-term impact.

“When we open a new path, we open possibilities,” said Reeves-Reed Arboretum Board President Priti Mehta. “Today marks a new beginning at the arboretum, one that welcomes all people to experience the joy, beauty and connection this special place offers; grandparents, a new parent pushing a stroller, an individual living with a spinal cord injury and their caregiver, a person navigating a life transition who needs to pause and regroup. This path is a statement of our values at Reeves-Reed Arboretum. It says this place belongs to all of us. Everyone deserves to feel the sun on their faces, feel the quiet of these gardens, and know they are welcome here.”

“A Path for All” was designed by landscape architect J. Kest & Co. and built by J.R. Prisco Inc.

The arboretum extends special thanks to the generosity of its donors, dedication of its staff, volunteers and board of trustees and the Path for All Committee for its leadership and dedication throughout the planning and development of the project.

Photos Courtesy of Donna Fisk, Fisk Foto





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