RAHWAY, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 20, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Rahway Fire Department and Rahway Police Department responded to a reported residential structure fire at 1583 High St. in Rahway.

On arrival, first responders observed a well-advanced fire affecting multiple levels of the 2 1⁄2–story, wood-frame residence, with visible flames and significant damage to the structure. Police officers on scene secured the area and prevented a resident from re-entering the home for his safety while fire suppression efforts were underway.

Due to hazardous conditions within the residence, firefighters were temporarily withdrawn to ensure personnel safety. Once conditions stabilized, crews re-entered the structure and continued fire suppression efforts.

Tragically, a resident of the home, 57-year-old Tracey Buchanan, was pronounced deceased as a result of the incident. The Rahway Fire Department, Rahway Police Department and assisting agencies extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Given the severity of the fire, a third alarm was transmitted, resulting in a coordinated mutual aid response from neighboring fire departments, including Linden, Roselle, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Scotch Plains and Union. Also assisting on scene were the Rahway Emergency Squad, Robert Wood Johnson paramedics, Union County Fire Mutual Aid Coordinators and the Union County Arson Task Force.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under active investigation. No further information is available at this time. Additional details will be released as appropriate once the investigation has progressed.







