CRANFORD, NJ — It’s back. Come from Thursday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 22, for the Friends of the Library Used Book Sale in the Book Cellar of the Cranford Public Library, 274 Walnut Ave., Cranford.

The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite everyone back to a Book Sale in the Friendly Book Cellar. Browse through thousands of books at low prices. As there has not been a sale in the Book Cellar in the past year, there are a huge number of books, so shelves will be restocked each day. Bag days are Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22, and bags will be provided. Cash or checks only are acceptible. This sale is open to all; registration is required. Only register for one session per day.

The hours are Thursday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bag day; and Sunday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m., bag day.







