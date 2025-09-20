UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced the return of its popular “Open Road” event for the fall season. This free community program will transform a section of Rahway Avenue into a car-free zone, allowing residents and visitors to walk, run, bike and roll safely and freely.

“We are thrilled to bring the Open Road event back to our community this fall,” said Mayor James Bowser. I encourage residents to bring their families and friends out to enjoy the fresh air, stay active and experience our town differently.”

The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 21, and Sundays, Oct. 19 and 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. Rahway Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from Morris Avenue to Liberty Avenue, creating a revitalized public space for people of all ages to enjoy.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles, scooters or skateboards, or enjoy a leisurely walk with their pets. The event promotes physical activity and provides a vibrant, safe environment for residents to interact and engage with one another. Additionally, this program will coincide with the BE Running Club, allowing attendees to run a 5k along with the group. For more information, follow @BERunningClub on Instagram.

For updates and additional information, visit uniontownship.com or follow us on social media @twpunionnj.

