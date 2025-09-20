SUMMIT, NJ — A community favorite, the Arts & Cars Festival on Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a one-day celebration that brings together automotive enthusiasts and local artists for a day filled with beauty, culture and family fun. The event features the premier Peotter’s Car Show, showcasing stunning classic, cool and custom cars lining the streets of Downtown Summit. Whether you’re a car buff or simply appreciate fine craftsmanship, you won’t want to miss these striking vehicles. If you are looking to participate in the car show, you can bring your vehicle to 18 Bank Street on the day of, before 9 a.m., or pre-register your vehicle to save 20%! You can find the form on our Arts & Cars event webpage via the website: summitdowntown.org.

In tandem with the car show, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will be hosting an Arts Festival that will transform the downtown into an open-air gallery, with juried artists and artisans from around the region displaying and selling their work – ranging from paintings and pottery to jewelry and sculpture.

Arts & Cars will also have downtown Summit packed with exciting activities for teens and children. Sponsored in part by Dwell NJ and St. Patrick School, Chatham, this year’s lineup is sure to keep young visitors smiling all day long. Get excited for remote controlled car racing, mini golf, an interactive photo booth, airbrush tattoos, balloon animals and so much more.

Make sure to come hungry, too. This spectacle will feature a delicious assortment of food vendors offering something for everyone. Indulge in buttery lobster rolls from Angry Archies, flavorful Peruvian street food from Sandwicheria, juicy burgers from Jack’s Surf & Turf, and artisanal pizza from Pizza Vita. Don’t forget to grab fresh kettle corn from Just Delicious and beat the heat with ice pops and agua-frescas from Puras Paletas. In the Bank Street parking lot, across from the food truck alley there will also be a Beer/Wine Garden, courtesy of Cambridge Wines and Peerless Beverage & Co.

Live music will fill the air throughout the day with Main Stage performances from the Maura Glynn Band, Four the Record, and the Carnival Dogs, along with Beer/Wine Garden sounds from Beth Sherby, and the Firepit – sponsored by Summit Hearing Aid Center.

And of course, SDI extends a special shout-out and thanks to the Major Tier sponsor, Peotter’s Autobody & Spa, whose continued support and assistance with the car show, makes this signature event possible. Moreover, “the partnership between SDI and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, is what has made this event so popular over the years. The Arts Festival aspect continues to bring in more and more people each year to view the incredible work of area artists and we could not make such an event happen without the help and collaboration of VACNJ’s Director Melanie Cohn” – Nancy Adams, executive director of Summit Downtown Inc.

For more information on all upcoming events, visit www.SummitDowntown.org or follow @SummitDowntown on social media.

