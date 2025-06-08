Now recruiting, a PTC certified police officer

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Police Department is currently seeking applicants for the position of a full-time police officer. Applicants must possess a New Jersey PTC Basic Course for Police Officer Certification or must currently be enrolled in an Alternate Route Police Academy Program.

Applicants will be subject to a thorough background investigation and must pass both a medical and psychological evaluation as a condition of employment. All candidates must be compliant with Police Training Act Provisions, must satisfy and pass all NJPTC Licensing Requirements and shall submit their application by Tuesday, July 1, at 4 p.m. Applications are available on the free Cranford PD app, as well as on the Department’s website at www.cranfordnj.org/police-department under “forms.”

Applications and resumes may be submitted to the Cranford Police Department via email to police@cranfordnj.org, in person or via USPS c/o Chief Matthew R. Nazzaro, 8 Springfield Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016. The township of Cranford is an equal opportunity employer.