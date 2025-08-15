Girls tennis teams eye success for upcoming season

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County girls tennis players began official practice this week, seeking to produce another highly-successful 2025 campaign.

While Kent Place School has dominated the Union County Tournament lately – the Dragons of Summit have won the event the past six seasons – there were plenty of other Union County teams that enjoyed success in 2024.

Summit High School fashioned a much-improved 12-3 record and finished second to Kent Place in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division standings with a 7-2 record. Summit also finished second to Kent Place in the UCT.

Kent Place won the Watchung Division at 9-0 and finished 15-3 overall after reaching the Non-Public, North Jersey semifinals in state tournament play.

The Middle and Upper School Dragons will be playing on new courts this fall.

Summit was sparked by the stellar play of standout Sophie Bohner at first singles, who earned First-Team All–Watchung Division honors last year. A junior, Bohner is one of the top returning players in Union County for 2025.

The Cranford High School Cougars captured the UCC’s Mountain Division championship with an 8-1 league mark and finished 10-5 overall. Cayla Reilly and Ellie Queenan, both juniors, are top returning players for Cranford. Reilly was First-Team third singles in the Mountain Division last year and Queenan earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Roselle Park High School was 14-8 overall and 5-5 in the Mountain Division a year ago. The last four seasons, the Panthers were led by first singles standout Angela Leonardis, who was First-Team All-Mountain Division at that position. Also a key performer for the Roselle Park girls basketball and softball teams, Leonardis, an Honor Roll student, is now a freshman at Kean University.

Rahway placed first in the UCC’s Valley Division with a perfect 10-0 record. The Indians, who went 12-6 overall and won five more matches than the year before, were led by first singles standout Arya Chawada.

Now a senior, Chawada earned First-Team All-Valley Division honors last season.

Girls tennis key dates for 2025 season

Competition commences: Monday, Aug. 18

State tournament seeding: Thursday, Sept. 25

Union County Tournament at Plainfield: Monday, Sept. 29

Regular season competition closes: Sunday, Nov. 23

Team states Groups 1, 3, NP-N: Monday, Sept. 29

Team states Groups 2, 4, NP-S: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Sectional finals: Tuesday, Oct. 14, at higher seeds

State semifinals public schools only: Thursday, Oct. 16, at Mercer County Park

State finals: Thursday, Oct. 16, at Mercer County Park

Singles, doubles tournaments start: Saturday, Oct. 4, at Mercer County Park and Veterans Park

Quarterfinals and semifinals: Saturday, Oct. 11, at Mercer County Park

Finals: Sunday, Oct. 12, at Mercer County Park

