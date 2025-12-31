CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Public Library has been serving as a beloved cornerstone of the community since 1877. It has so much to offer. In addition to a wide collection of books and magazines and exceptional service, the Cranford Public Library hosts a great variety of events for both children and adults.

Marissa Lieberman, head of reference services, said that the Cranford Public Library has between 20 to 40 adult programs each month, all funded by the Friends group. “Our Friends group is amazing,” said Lieberman. “I’ve worked at five or six libraries, and this is the most energized and community-oriented group. They’re a wonderful group of people.”

Lieberman has been at the Cranford Public Library for four years. Previously, she’s worked at the East Orange Library and a number of libraries on Long Island. What’s unique about the Cranford Public Library, according to Lieberman, is the staff. “All of my colleagues (are) able to work together,” she said.

The adult craft program is one that Lieberman recommends for adults. There are four regular adult craft programs each month. “People make friends within the community, doing something fun and creative,” she said.

There’s also a book club that meets once a month at 2 and 7 p.m. It’s a mix of regular library patrons and those who are regulars at Morning Roast Coffee at Yale Terrace Brewery in Cranford. “It’s a different way to engage,” said Lieberman. “It’s a great way to connect with people.” There are other book clubs that meet at the library including a cookbook club that meets every other month, a romance book club, and a poetry in motion club. There’s also the Literary Café, where people can talk about their favorite books they read, rather than everyone discussing a specific book.

In March, singer Rhonda Denet will be returning to the Cranford Public Library, as she always draws a big turnout.

This summer, the Cranford Public Library will be having their Fourth Tosho Con event. Lieberman said, “All day we have people from the anime industry.” Lieberman started Tosho Con in 2010 when she worked in Long Island. “People followed me from different libraries,” she said.

Other programs for adults include Understanding AI, Trivia Night, Movies, Theater Project – in which a reading is presented of an original short play followed by a question-and-answer session – and Senior 1:1 Tech Help, which takes place every Tuesday afternoon. There’s also an adult Dungeons & Dragons campaign, which meets on weeknight evenings throughout the year.

Lauren Antolino is the principal librarian of youth services. She’s been with the Cranford Public Library for more than 11 years. “People are really special,” she said. “The Friends… The community is so supportive. So many businesses reached out and partnered with us. That’s what makes the work meaningful and special.”

Baby Prom is one of the children’s programs that will kick off 2026 for children newborn to age 2. There will be music, dancing and photo opportunities.

Finger Paint Fridays is an ongoing program offered monthly. “Messy art for toddlers,” said Antolino.

Valentine Cupcake Wars is for older kids, ages 10 and older, to decorate cupcakes. There will be a prize for the winner.

There’s also Cozy Storytime, Magic of Make-Believe, Cupid Mini Golf, Pajama Storytime and Middle Grade Book Club for readers in grades three to five.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium will be coming to Cranford Public Library in May 2026.

To learn more about the Cranford Public Library, visit: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Public Library

